Dubai, United Arab Emirates – International Free Zone Authority AG (IFZA), the Swiss based global operating entity of the IFZA network, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Aleria, the pioneering force in sovereign AI and big data and an IHC Group affiliate, to advance the development of AI-driven digital services and intelligence capabilities that support IFZA’s ongoing digital transformation.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at IHC House during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The MOU establishes a framework for strategic collaboration between IFZA and Aleria to jointly design and implement advanced data and artificial intelligence solutions aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, governance, and stakeholder experience.

Through this collaboration, IFZA is advancing the use of enterprise-grade AI and data intelligence to strengthen decision-making, enhance service delivery, and support a more intelligent, digitally enabled operating model across its ecosystem. IFZA, in partnership with Aleria, will be focused on ensuring the responsible, transparent, and secure use of emerging technologies within its global business enablement platforms.

Aleria’s enterprise AI operating system and intelligence platform enables organisations to operationalise advanced analytics, automation, and decision intelligence while retaining full control over data infrastructure, security, and jurisdiction.

“This collaboration is about creating a practical framework for how artificial intelligence can be applied responsibly and effectively within complex institutional environments such a Special Economic Zones,” said Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman at IFZA. “By working with Aleria, we are exploring how advanced data and AI capabilities can support better governance, stronger operational insight, and more intelligent digital services, while maintaining full control, transparency, compliance and trust.”

"We are thrilled to embark on this historic partnership with IFZA, marking a new chapter in how free zones operate globally with AI," said Eric Leandri, CEO of Aleria. "This partnership transcends traditional technology implementation, we’re looking to empower IFZA and its clients to leapfrog into the future of business operations, making decisions at lightning speed while maintaining uncompromising control over data, security, and long-term sovereignty."

As part of the collaboration, IFZA seeks to work with Aleria to integrate advanced data pipelines, large language and action models, and executive-level intelligence tools to connect internal and external data sources, structure information at scale, and generate actionable insights to support both operational and strategic priorities.

The collaboration will also assess opportunities for AI-enabled digital service platforms that offer a unified access point for approved services and future digital offerings within the IFZA ecosystem.

This partnership reflects a broader global shift toward enterprise-grade, sovereign AI platforms that deliver measurable value while meeting the highest standards of security, reliability, and governance.

About Aleria

Aleria, an IHC Group affiliate, is a sovereign AI powerhouse dedicated to building the foundational AI infrastructure for regulated and institutional environments. Aleria bridges the gap between frontier AI and the necessity of data sovereignty, ensuring that infrastructure, jurisdiction, and legal governance remain under the direct custody of the organization.

At Aleria, we are committed to responsible innovation that transforms institutional ambitions into high-impact results. We develop versatile systems that drive operational excellence and unlock new value across diverse industries, enabling our partners to scale their AI ambitions while maintaining autonomy. This dedication ensures we protect the digital borders of our partners, creating sustainable growth and delivering the sovereign certainty required to lead in a new era of AI.

About International Free Zone Authority AG (IFZA)

International Free Zone Authority AG (IFZA) is an internationally focused business enablement platform specialising in the development and management of free zones and special economic zones. Headquartered in Zurich, IFZA AG supports entrepreneurs, SMEs, governments, and multinational companies with efficient, compliant, and cost-effective company formation solutions.

IFZA is distinguished by its strong multinational approach and personalised service model, delivered through a global network of government entities, chambers of commerce, business councils, and authorised Professional Partners. This ecosystem enables businesses to establish, operate, and scale confidently across multiple markets.

In addition to company formation, IFZA offers a range of value-added services, including flexible infrastructure and workspace solutions, digital and marketing support, and professional training programmes—designed to support collaboration, client engagement, and sustainable business growth worldwide.

