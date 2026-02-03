Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, will showcase its Aviation and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) solutions at MRO Middle East, on February 4 – 5 at Dubai World Trade Centre. It reinforces the importance IFS lays on the Middle East region and its rapidly expanding aviation sector.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, the Middle East continues to invest heavily in fleet expansion, next-generation engine technologies, and localized MRO capabilities as part of broader economic diversification strategies. With increasing demand for airframe, engine, and component repair services, aviation organizations in the region face mounting pressure to scale operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Mark Buongiorno, President, Aerospace & Defence, IFS said, “At IFS, we are deeply committed to the success of our aviation and MRO customers, particularly in high-growth regions such as the Middle East. Purpose-built MRO software is no longer optional, it is the digital backbone that enables organizations to manage complex assets end to end, scale efficiently, and continue the industry’s long-standing commitment to safety and regulatory compliance. We look forward to meeting our customers and peers at this event.”

At MRO Middle East, IFS will demonstrate its Aviation Fleet and Asset Management solutions, an integrated toolset designed to aircraft, engines, support equipment and related assets to facilitate higher levels of fleet availability while reducing total lifecycle costs. It will also highlight its Engine and Complex Component MRO solutions, which deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end capabilities within one integrated system. In addition, attendees can explore IFS-EmpowerMX AI-powered Aviation Maintenance software designed specifically for Airframe Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO).

Aviation MRO organizations across the Middle East are facing significant challenges, including rising engine maintenance costs, increasingly complex work scopes, material shortages, and economic volatility. These pressures come at a time when operators must still adhere to strict regulatory, safety, and quality requirements. IFS addresses these challenges by providing an integrated, real-time maintenance and supply chain platform that delivers end-to-end visibility, automated workflows, and predictive insights. This enables MRO providers to better control costs, optimize labour and materials, improve parts availability, and remain resilient in an uncertain economic environment.

As part of the event program, Mark Buongiorno, President, Aerospace & Defence, IFS, will deliver a presentation titled, ‘Transforming Aerospace MRO: Closing the Execution Gap’ on February 5. Other senior IFS executives will also be available to meet visitors at Booth No. 220, Zabeel Hall 1.

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS’s AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer’s specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.