Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), the global leader in pre-emptive species conservation, has announced its participation at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024, showcasing the landmark achievements inspired by the ambitious vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

With broad local, regional, and international participation, ADIHEX 2024 will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 31st August to 8th September 2024, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

This year, IFHC’s pavilion will showcase its preemptive conservation model of breeding and release as well as sustainable management of natural resources. Early adoption of this strategy, prior to the steep decline of houbara populations, contributed to securing significant genetic diversity from different breeds and geographic groups of migratory and resident Asian houbara and North African houbara.

Al Qubaisi praises the role of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in the success of Abu Dhabi's conservation programs.

Commenting on IFHC’s participation in ADIHEX 2024, His Excellency Abdulla Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Director General of the IFHC, said: “ADIHEX is an ideal platform to introduce our partners and visitors - environmentalists, wildlife advocates and sustainable hunting enthusiasts to the major developments of this program over the past five decades. We want to highlight the prospects for cooperation to achieve our common goal of preserving our cultural heritage and passing it on to the future generations as we inherited it from our forefathers.”

Al Qubaisi praised the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in implementing the pre-emptive vision of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed. Since its launch in 1977, this vision of environmental stewardship has evolved into a global legacy for the UAE, serving as a model for sustainable practices. His Excellency highlighted the success stories that have laid the groundwork for effective captive breeding efforts, including the establishment of an integrated network of centres and projects, advancements in scientific research and field studies, and the continuous increase in the number of birds produced and released into the wild. Additionally, he emphasized the remarkable positive impact of IFHC's programs on local communities in houbara areas throughout their distribution range, reinforcing the importance of these initiatives in fostering both biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Educational and Awareness Experiences at IFHC Pavilion

Visitors to the IFHC pavilion will be introduced to inspiring success stories that illustrate the vision of houbara conservation. They will explore various aspects of this initiative, including field surveys and ecological studies that have contributed to the exponential increase in the number of houbara birds produced and released into the wild. Additionally, attendees will discover the positive impact of houbara projects on local communities, focusing on infrastructure development, job creation, and environmental awareness that have enhanced living conditions in areas surrounding houbara centers, release sites, and nature reserves across their distribution range. The pavilion will also showcase success stories related to the breeding of other endangered species, such as the Arabian Bustard and the Great Indian Bustard.

As in previous years, visitors will have the opportunity to see a group of Asian houbara birds bred at IFHC centers, a living testament to Abu Dhabi's success in wildlife conservation. Moreover, the pavilion features taxidermies of male and female Asian, North African and Arabian houbara in a natural setting.

In the education section, children and young adults can engage in interactive experiences designed to highlight the resources and strategies offered by The Houbara Model. As players progress through the game levels, they will gain valuable insights into houbara birds, the and the critical importance of preserving endemic species in the UAE. This section combines fun with education, enhancing understanding through dynamic and interactive content.

HouBot to showcase its skill at Abu Dhabi 2024

The IFHC pavilion features a dedicated stand for the first Houbara Bot (HouBot) designed by the students at Khalifa University of Science and Technology and IFHC. The robot harnesses advanced AI technologies to support wildlife research and conservation efforts for houbara and other endangered species.

Designed in the form of a female houbara, the HouBot employes advanced AI features to recognize houbara behavior in real time and simulate such behavior for communication and social interaction with live houbara. This allows utilizing the robot in artificial insemination to replenish the genetic diversity of captive-bred houbara. Sensors and cameras on the robot collect and broadcast data and images using satellites to increase knowledge of the bird and contribute to assessing habitat suitability and vegetation cover around the world.

Guests can attend the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 from August 31 to September 8, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Tickets are available for purchase through the following link: ADIHEX

About International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC):

The Abu Dhabi Houbara Conservation Programme is an extension of the vision initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1970s. Over the past decades, this vision has evolved into a global strategy with a holistic approach encompassing research, technology and scientific knowledge to overcome the challenges of captive breeding and the use of surplus production to promote species survival and prosperity in the wild. In 2006, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) was established to pursue the founding father's vision of developing sustainable operations and management of breeding centers within the UAE and abroad as well as expanding international partnerships.

For more information, kindly visit our pavilion at ADIHEX 2024 or our website: https://houbarafund.gov.ae/ar/home