Following an increased number of projects across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the launch of the ICON’s new office in Riyadh, the firm has decided to rebrand with a new look and feel that reflects its ambitious global vision

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E: ICON, the boutique landscape architecture and urban infrastructure firm, has inaugurated a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and rebranded with a new brand identity.

Designed to reflect the innovative company’s global vision, the new branding is set to be revealed during ICON’s participation at Cityscape Global 2023, the world’s biggest and most influential real estate event. Taking place in Riyadh from September 10 to 13, ICON’s international team of talented landscape architects and multi-disciplinary engineers and designers will be showcasing a number of the firm’s most recent projects across the Kingdom. In addition, Michael Patte, ICON’s Associate Director of Design and Manager of ICON’s new Riyadh studio, will speaking on ‘Social Equity and Community Engagement’ on Tuesday, September 12.

Operating under the tagline ‘Crafting Spaces For Life’, ICON specialises in creating soulful urban spaces, landscapes and infrastructures that connect communities, improve lives and work in harmony with the natural environment.

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2006, ICON brings over 17 years of experience and past and present clients across 10 different countries. The brand expanded to Dubai and Manila in 2019, and now it has continued its global trajectory by launching a new office in the bustling city of Riyadh.

Amongst ICON’s 100 successful past projects are some of Abu Dhabi’s most important architectural landmarks, including the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Skilled at engineering infrastructure, the versatile and multi-talented team of 110 professionals has also completed a multitude of iconic community projects for various government and private developers. This includes major large-scale such, Abu Dhabi’s popular waterfront promenades of Al Qana, The Corniche and Al Gurm, and The Grove, Saadiyat Island’s state-of-the-art, mixed-use development.

The firm also led the re-development of Dubai Office Parks, Media City, Internet City and Academic International City in Dubai, while its projects in Saudi Arabia include creating the masterplan for the sustainability-driven Rua Al Madinah Project, and developing the recently opened Via Riyadh Shopping Mall. Eager to continually grow its presence in Saudi Arabia, ICON is currently working in cooperation with world-renowned architects Gensler to create another impressive and functional shopping mall in the Kingdom.

Passionate about sustainability, ICON creates spaces that aim to minimise carbon emissions and conserve natural resources. By incorporating sustainable and natural materials, innovative irrigation methods, and carefully selected plants and greenery that can withstand the extreme climate and temperatures of the Middle East, ICON is supporting not only the UAE’s net-zero vision, but promoting sustainable practices across the globe.

Skilled at creating spaces that foster a sense of community, and that are accessible to those of all ages and requirements, ICON’s projects are delivered under the highest safety standards and its technical engineering solutions can be adapted for any outdoor space. Always at the forefront of innovation, the brand harnesses the latest technologies, including AI for design and conceptualization.

Christoph Kayser, ICON’s Director for Business Development, says: “As we celebrate the further expansion into an international market with the launch of our new office in Riyadh, we felt the time was right to rebrand with a new look and feel that reflects our global vision. Riyadh marks our first step into the wider GCC market, and we are excited to work with globally recognised architecture firms on prestigious projects across the Kingdom. We aim to create spaces that connect communities, celebrate diversity and protect the world’s natural resources. The new office in Riyadh forms part of our wider expansion plans, and it is an honour to participate in Cityscape Global 2023 to showcase our latest regional work to all attending experts and industry representatives.”

ICON will be exhibiting at Cityscape Global 2023 from 10th September to 13th September 2023 at Hall 2, Stall 33. The participating team are also available for interviews. For more information, or for interview requests, please contact icon@cosmopole.com.

For more information about ICON, please visit www.iconspaces.com.

