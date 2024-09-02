Dubai, United Arab Emirates: iACCEL GBI, a leading go-to-market accelerator supported by the Dubai government, today announced its strategic partnership with Angels Den Funding, Europe's largest angel-led finance platform. This collaboration marks iACCEL GBI’s entry into the UK and Europe.

Established in 2023 with support from Dubai SME and Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iACCEL GBI offers extensive support to startups entering the UAE and Middle East, leveraging a growing network of over 400 industry experts who work closely with these startups. Founded in 2007, Angels Den Funding has evolved from an online platform into a powerful network of over 21,000 investors. This partnership marks a key milestone for iACCEL GBI in expanding its influence across the European region.

As part of this collaboration, iACCEL GBI will serve as a gateway for UK and Europe based startups to enter the UAE and Middle Eastern markets. Building on strong momentum, both organizations are eager to pursue mutual success and drive transformative growth. iACCEL GBI will be the preferred partner for these startups, enhancing their prospects for successful market entry and expansion in the UAE. Both Angels Den and iACCEL GBI are committed to promoting this partnership, underscoring its importance as a pivotal step in contributing to the UAE’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

Commenting on the occasion, Deepak Ahuja, CEO and Co-founder of iACCEL GBI, stated on the partnership: “This collaboration enables iACCEL to extend our reach beyond Asia. Dubai is a vibrant hub for tech startups, hosting businesses from over 190 countries. With this partnership, we aim to support even more startups from the UK and Europe in their expansion into the UAE and the broader Middle East.”

Anishkaa Gehani, Co-founder of iACCEL GBI, stated, “Our partnership with Angels Den highlights UAE’s increasing attractiveness as a hub for innovation and global growth. By cross leveraging our networks and best practices, we are committed to providing startups with a smooth entry into the region, helping them capitalize on the abundant opportunities available.”

Abhilasha Dafria, CEO of Angels Den, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said, “Teaming up with iACCEL GBI offers a unique opportunity to expand our reach and provide our startups with access to the dynamic and rapidly growing UAE market. We believe this partnership will enable UK startups to unlock new markets, driving their global growth and aligning with our vision of building truly world-class companies from the UK.”

This partnership reinforces iACCEL GBI’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with key players in the UAE and Middle Eastern startup ecosystems. By joining forces with Angels Den, iACCEL GBI is poised to introduce a fresh wave of innovative startups to the UAE, further cementing its role as a global hub for entrepreneurship.

About iACCEL GBI

iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (“iACCEL GBI”) is a leading go-to market accelerator which provides end-to-end support to startups expanding to the UAE and Middle East. Launched under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iACCEL GBI has built a robust value proposition that puts startups at the heart of everything by leveraging the experience and expertise of our dynamic network. iACCEL GBI supports entrepreneurs by offering a diverse suite of services including setup support, market access into the government and private sectors, networking opportunities, access to funding, business advice, and more.

About Angels Den

Angels Den Funding is an online investment platform that combines the UK's largest angel network with an equity crowdfunding platform. The platform makes it easy for angel investors to connect and support heavily curated, early-stage companies with immense potential.

