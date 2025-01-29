Dubai: Hyundai Motor Company proudly unveils its latest campaign, “Champions’ Choice,” celebrating the spirit of progress and commitment to excellence in automotive ownership. This bold GCC-wide initiative positions Hyundai as the ultimate partner for customers, aligning their driving journey with the ethos of a champion—driven, resilient, and constantly striving for greatness.

At the heart of the campaign is Hyundai’s dedication to empowering customers with a clear understanding of the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Recognising that owning a car is more than just the initial purchase, Hyundai emphasises the importance of quality, reliability, and endurance in delivering exceptional value over time.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Middle East & Africa HQ, stated, “A Hyundai vehicle is engineered to endure, delivering unparalleled reliability and performance across every road in the GCC and beyond. At Hyundai, progress is not just a philosophy—it is our driving force. With ‘Champion’s Choice,’ we reaffirm our dedication to pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and empowering our customers to move forward with confidence, both in life and on the road. This campaign underscores our unwavering belief that quality, durability, and value are the cornerstones of a superior ownership journey.”

The “Champion’s Choice” campaign positions Hyundai ownership as a journey of excellence, mirroring the disciplined path of a champion athlete. From selecting high-performance gear to maintaining peak endurance, every step showcases Hyundai’s dedication to keeping customers ahead. By integrating cutting-edge technology, expert maintenance, and strong resale value, Hyundai offers a holistic ownership experience that drives progress and sets new benchmarks for success.

More than just a campaign or a message, “Champion’s Choice” underscores Hyundai’s commitment to empowering customers with smarter automotive investments. By prioritising Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Hyundai ensures exceptional long-term value supported by a robust aftersales network. With an extensive network of dealerships and service centres, Hyundai continues to innovate, building a legacy of trust, quality, and excellence that resonates with every journey.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes no liability for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

For more information, please contact:

Firas Rehimi

Marketing Manager

Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa Headquarters

E: firas@hyundai.com

Mohammad Samir

E: Mohammad.s@prma-ae.com