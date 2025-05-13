MUSCAT: In a groundbreaking step toward enhancing accessibility and convenience, BankDhofar has launched its innovative ‘Bank on Wheels’ initiative a fully equipped mobile banking branch that brings financial services directly to customers, wherever they are. This customer-centric service reflects the bank’s commitment to delivering inclusive, personalized, and technologically advanced banking experiences across the Sultanate of Oman.

The eye-catching, custom-designed mobile van decked out in BankDhofar’s signature brand colours is set to traverse both urban centres and rural communities, bridging the distance between customers and essential financial services. Designed as a one-stop mobile branch, the Bank on Wheels initiative marks a major leap in customer engagement and financial inclusion.

Built for accessibility, the van is purpose-designed to reach remote villages, underserved neighborhoods, and high-density city zones alike. It ensures that people without easy access to traditional branches — such as the elderly, those with mobility challenges, or customers in distant regions can benefit from reliable, face-to-face banking services. Inside, customers will be able to complete a wide range of transactions, including deposits, account openings, loan applications, and financial consultations, all handled by BankDhofar staff trained to provide a seamless experience.

The van is fitted with advanced digital systems that replicate the technological capabilities of a modern brick-and-mortar branch. Secure digital terminals, biometric authentication, and integration with mobile banking platforms allow real-time processing of services. The vehicle is also equipped with constant connectivity via Wi-Fi and encrypted communications, ensuring live access to account data and smooth transaction handling.

Designed with comfort and privacy in mind, the van’s interior features a welcoming, climate-controlled atmosphere, complete with seating areas and private consultation spaces that allow customers to interact with bank personnel confidentially and comfortably. The mobile branch is also fully accessible for people with disabilities, reinforcing BankDhofar’s commitment to inclusivity.

By bringing the bank to the people, BankDhofar not only expands its service footprint but also deepens its role as a community-focused financial partner. The Bank on Wheels initiative exemplifies BankDhofar’s broader vision to build a more inclusive, empowered, and financially literate society through innovative service delivery and grassroots engagement. It is yet another demonstration of how the bank is leading by example in transforming accessibility into opportunity for every citizen.