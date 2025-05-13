Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has launched its Direct Debit E-Mandate, a reliable digital solution that simplifies recurring transactions for businesses and individuals. Developed as part of the Central Bank of Oman’s (CBO) digital payment efforts, this innovative service provides customers with greater flexibility, effortless management and control over their payments through a user-friendly digital platform.

The Direct Debit E-Mandate enables customers to schedule regular payments, eliminating the need for manual processing or cheque-based transactions. Available through NBO’s Corporate Internet Banking (for Businesses) and the NBO App (for Individuals), this service allows seamless and scheduled payments, improving efficiency and reliability.

Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager - Head of Global Transaction Banking at NBO, commented, “The launch of the Direct Debit E-Mandate represents a major advancement in Oman’s financial ecosystem. By offering businesses and individuals a reliable digital solution to manage payments, we are driving efficiency, reducing administrative burdens and improving user convenience.”

The Direct Debit E-Mandate offers secure digital approval, allowing customers to create, approve, modify or cancel mandates through NBO’s digital banking platforms. Payments are processed automatically, allowing seamless and scheduled payments without the need for manual follow-ups.

From his end, Dr. Ali Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager - Head of Digital & E-Channels at NBO, added, “This initiative aligns with our commitment to digital innovation. Customers can now create and manage their payment mandates securely and effortlessly through our digital banking platforms, reinforcing NBO’s position as a leader in financial technology.”

Moreover, users are promptly notified of mandate creation, modifications and payments, ensuring transparency and control over their financial activities. The service supports various payment frequencies, including daily, weekly, monthly and yearly transactions, making it suitable for loan repayments, subscription services, utility bills and business transactions. Customers also have the flexibility to modify or revoke their mandates digitally at any time, ensuring full control over their financial commitments.

As Oman continues its journey toward a fully digital financial ecosystem, NBO remains committed to introducing cutting-edge solutions that enhance banking experiences for corporate and retail customers.

For more details, visit www.nbo.om or contact 24770000.