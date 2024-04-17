Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Hyundai Construction Equipment, Korea recently organized a Middle East dealer service training program in Bahrain. The event drew the attention of 22 industry professionals from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman.

The program was delivered in person at the Motorcity Service Facility by a team of highly experienced trainers based in Hyundai Korea and Dubai, including Sivakumar Srinivasan, Global Service Manager for Hyundai MENA Region, and Jaeheung Shin, Senior Manager, Yonggirll Lee, Training Manager, and Youbin Cho, Training Coordinator from Hyundai Global Training Center in Korea.

The training covered the Hyundai Excavator and Wheel Loader models, providing participants with invaluable insights and hands-on experience.