UAE – Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Knowledge Economic City (KEC) for two new Hyatt-branded hotels, Hyatt House Madinah KEC and Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC. Set to open in a highly anticipated development, Knowledge Economic City in Madinah, the properties will add a combined 576 keys to Hyatt’s portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Further signaling Hyatt's commitment to the strategic growth of its portfolio in key markets that matter to guests and owners, Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC will mark the debut of the lifestyle brand, Hyatt Centric, in the Kingdom.

As the fourth largest city in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by population, which is expected to double in the next twenty years, Madinah plays a significant role in Saudi’s Vision 2030 and the growing tourism sector in the country. The location of the KEC development project is unique in its direct connection with the five most important roads in Madinah and marks the KEC company as one of the leading developers in Saudi Arabia. KEC is set to develop a world-class destination that will offer residents and visitors of Madinah a lifestyle with integrated service, using technology and knowledge to link together the development’s various components.

Hyatt House Madinah KEC will include 446 residentially-styled rooms, ensuring comfortable accommodation for all types of travelers looking for a home away from home. Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC will feature 130 modern rooms and suites with art and styling elements that celebrate the character of Medinah. The lifestyle hotel will seamlessly blend functionality with boutique charm, providing a local home-base for savvy travelers returning from city exploration. Once operational, each property will participate in World of Hyatt, the fastest growing loyalty program, that offers over 44 million members the ability to earn a variety of benefits such as room upgrades, free nights, late checkout, bonus points and more.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Knowledge Economic City on plans to bring the Hyatt Centric and Hyatt House brands to the exciting KEC development, enhancing the tourism landscape in Madinah," commented Javier Águila, group president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East and these upcoming properties in KEC reflect our dedication to expanding our brand footprint in new and desired destinations. We are also excited to debut the Hyatt Centric brand in Saudi Arabia, as we continuously aim to offer more choice to our World of Hyatt members looking to discover the magic of Madinah from the heart of the city.”

The two Hyatt-branded properties will be part of Al Aliyah, the first phase of the newly developed city. Strategically located within the boundaries of the Madinah Sanctuary and the urban range of Madinah, the KEC project is conveniently situated on both sides of the main road linking the Prophet’s Mosque and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport. Spanning an area of approximately 2.6 square miles (6.8 million square meters), KEC’s unique location places it in direct connection with the five most important roads in Madinah. The development also connects to the Al Haramain High-Speed Railway, the milestone passenger railway serving the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Madinah.

“We are excited to announce our strategic collaboration with Hyatt, marking a significant milestone for Knowledge Economic City (KEC). It is a testament to our shared values of excellence, innovation, and delivering extraordinary guest experiences,” Amin Shaker, Chairman of KEC commented. “With the incredible and continuous support from HH Prince Salman bin Sultan, this relationship with Hyatt allows us to set new hospitality standards in Madinah and will contribute to the Kingdom’s development goals in line with Vision 2030.”

Mohammad Al Mubarak, Chief Executive Officer of KEC, added, “It gives me great pleasure to share our collaboration with Hyatt, bringing two new Hyatt branded hotels, Hyatt House Madinah KEC and Hyatt Centric Madinah KEC, to the city. The introduction of these upcoming properties is a pivotal step forward in our mission to grow technology and knowledge-driven developments in Madinah and deliver unparalleled hospitality experiences to residents and visitors across all sectors.”

