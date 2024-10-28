Dubai, UAE – Hyatt Hotels Corporation and ALDAU Development, proudly announce the opening of the first art-centered lifestyle hotel in Cairo – Hyatt Centric Cairo West, offering a contemporary stay that embodies the rich cultural heritage and vibrant art scene of Egypt. Nestled in the heart of the bustling city, Hyatt Centric Cairo West invites guests on an immersive journey through Egyptian history reimagined for modern travelers.

Conveniently situated in the heart of Cairo West, this lifestyle hotel offers easy access to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), the Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx International Airport, making it ideal for art lovers and historians alike. The hotel features 301 stylishly curated guest rooms and suites, offering views of the Giza Pyramids, the hotel's pools, or the stunning city views. Guests can enjoy a spacious 10,225-square-foot pool, which features Cairo’s only built-in billiard table, located inside the swimming pool, and a fully equipped aqua gym. The hotel also features a fully equipped fitness center and for the first time in Egypt, the hotel introduces an in-house podcast and guitar studio, offering a unique experience for creative guests.

“From the moment we envisioned Hyatt Centric Cairo West, our hearts were set on creating something extraordinary—a place where every detail tells a story, and every corner sparks inspiration,” said Tarek El Masry, Chief Operating Officer, ALDAU Development.

“Today, as we open our doors, we are not just welcoming guests but inviting them into the world we have lovingly brought to life. On behalf of our entire team, I can say this journey has been one of passion, dedication, and excitement, and we look forward to creating shareworthy moments with World of Hyatt members and guests,” said Amr Ghazy, Hotel Manager.

Upon arrival, guests will embark on an artistic experience that brings Cairo’s past and present to life. In a unique collaboration with 11 contemporary Egyptian artists, including Ibrahim Khattab, Mohamed Banawy, Bassem Youssri, Ahmed Askalany, Yasmine El Meleegy, Sayed Waked, Marwan Sabra, Aliaa el Geready, Ehab El Toukhy, Omar Tousson, and Mariam El Kasabany, ADD Art managed to curate a different guest experience at Egypt’s first art hotel. This group of contemporary artists was commissioned to create site specific artworks for the different themed spaces of the hotel, presenting visitors with an interesting narrative on the local culture as they walk through the new property.

The artworks span a range of mediums, including sculptures, paintings, special installations, and mixed media artworks, as well as some traditional Egyptian crafts that are strategically placed in key areas such as the reception area, guest rooms, and public spaces to ensure a holistic museum-like experience for our guests.

The hotel guestrooms have been inspired by the ancient Egyptian baboon – a charming motif, deeply rooted in the country's heritage. Each baboon is adorned with lively colors, enhancing the room's artistic ambiance and blending modernity with ancient charm. As guests enter their room, they are greeted by this charming creature, symbolizing warmth, hospitality, and the promise of a new adventure at Hyatt Centric Cairo West.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of Hyatt Centric Cairo West, marking the entry of the Hyatt Centric brand in Africa and the second Hyatt branded hotel in Cairo,” Manuel Melenchon, managing director, South, Hyatt commented. “Designed to reflect the rich history and spirited culture of Cairo, we are proud to introduce this lifestyle brand into the heart of Egypt and offer our visitors new travel experiences in the city.”

In addition to inviting guests to enjoy what the surrounding city has to offer; Hyatt Centric Cairo West creates a culinary experience with an array of local flavors and facilitates a dining journey as distinct as the hotel itself. Onsite options include the Lobby’s Grab and Go Market, 24 Lobby Lounge Bar, the Whiskey Lounge, and the vibrant Rizz Pool Bar. The main restaurant, Muse, is the highlight of the hotel’s culinary offerings, serving as a perfect destination for food lovers and art enthusiasts. Guests can indulge in a diverse menu that spans the aromatic spices of Egypt and fiery flavors from around the globe, all crafted to satisfy each palate, while surrounded by captivating artworks. With a harmonious blend of art, ambiance, and music, each dining space promises a captivating atmosphere that will leave a lasting impression.

Hyatt Centric Cairo West sets a new standard for lifestyle hotels, making it an ideal destination for curious and savvy travelers seeking an authentic connection to the city’s legacy. Through art, culture, and hospitality, the hotel blends history and contemporary style, while offering guests a premier destination that caters to the needs and desires of both leisure and business travelers.

For further information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chloe Duncan

Hyatt – Middle East and Africa

Chloe.duncan@hyatt.com

Jumana Bataineh

Q Communications – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

jumana.b@qcomms.ae