Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties signed an agreement with Nadher Media, a content and technology company specializing in advertising solutions with an active presence in Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Khobar, and Dammam. The ceremony at Seef Properties’ headquarters was attended by Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Yusuf, Nadher Media Managing Director Abdulrahman AlKooheji, and other representatives from both parties.

As per the agreement, Nadher Media will install LED screens on light poles and standing signage throughout Al Liwan, a leading destination in Hamala. The partnership aims to enhance Al Liwan visitor experience, while creating engaging opportunities for both visitors and businesses.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “Our agreement with Nadher Media aligns with our long-term business strategy and commitment to forming valuable relationships with industry leaders. By working together, we are creating infrastructure that benefits all stakeholders involved and furthering our vision for Al Liwan as a premier destination that blends innovation with practical business solutions.”

Nadher Media Managing Director, Abdulrahman AlKooheji said: “We are thrilled to bring our innovative LED technology to Al Liwan, one of Bahrain's most dynamic locations. Our partnership with Seef Properties not only marks a significant milestone in expanding our footprint across Bahrain and the MENA region, but also reinforces our growing presence in key cities such as Riyadh, Khobar, and Dammam in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This expansion enables us to support brands seeking to engage with Al Liwan's diverse community.”

Opened in 2021, Al Liwan is a 122,000 square meter mixed-use development in Hamala, offering a variety of restaurants, cafes, retail stores, and 117 residential units. Strategically located a short distance from the King Fahd Causeway connecting to Saudi Arabia, it features attractions including a cinema, family entertainment center, and open spaces. It also features Fraser Suites Al Liwan with 63 luxury serviced apartments, making it an ideal destination for families and visitors of all ages.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.