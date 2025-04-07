City Glass – Bahrain has secured its first skyscraper project, the 32-storey Catamaran Verandas, marking a significant step in its ambition to become a regional leader in facade solutions for high-rise buildings, the company said.

The project, which will feature a state-of-the-art aluminium and glass facade system designed to meet Passive House certification standards, will be a first for Bahrain, Sayed Mohamed Al-Alawi, Executive Manager for the company, tells Gulf Construction.

The building, designed by Arab Architects, will incorporate treble-glazed units, enhancing its thermal insulation, acoustic performance and energy efficiency.

Construction work is currently in progress on Catamaran Verandas project, which is scheduled for completion in February 2026. City Glass – Bahrain is both supplying and installing more than 26,000 sq m of façade materials for the project.

“Our goal is to redefine what’s possible in facade engineering,” says Al-Alawi. “With projects like Catamaran Verandas, we’re proving that Bahraini expertise can lead the region’s high-rise revolution.”

Since its inception, City Glass – Bahrain has cemented its reputation as a one-stop destination for cutting-edge facade solutions, bridging the gap between B2B and B2C markets. The company’s strategic decision in 2020 to expand into aluminium operations marked a transformative chapter, enabling it to offer integrated glass and aluminium systems under one roof.

Today, City Glass stands as a regional leader in executing and installing bespoke facade systems, combining innovation, precision, and sustainability.

“City Glass’s unique value proposition lies in its ability to deliver end-to-end facade solutions, eliminating the need for clients to engage multiple contractors,” Al-Alawi remarks.

“By integrating aluminium fabrication with its core glass expertise, the company streamlines project timelines, reduces costs, and ensures seamless design execution. This holistic approach has positioned City Glass as the go-to partner for architects, developers, and homeowners across Bahrain and beyond.”

The company’s portfolio showcases its versatility in adapting to diverse architectural demands, reinforcing its reputation for quality and reliability in various sectors:

•Healthcare: The Long Stay Care Centre in Muharraq features advanced glazing systems tailored for durability and energy efficiency;

•Residential: The 107-villa Khudr Homes project highlights City Glass’s expertise in high-end villa facade solutions;

•Commercial: Multi-storey developments (four to seven levels) demonstrate scalability, while bespoke installations for individual villas underscore its attention to detail.

City Glass intends to leverage its expertise on the Catamaran Verandas project to bid for skyscraper projects across the GCC, which continues to focus on high-rise development. The company is also investing in research and development (R&D) for smart facade technologies, including dynamic shading systems and photovoltaic-integrated glass.

The Catamaran Verandas project’s significance extends beyond market expansion, demonstrating Bahrain’s commitment to sustainable construction.

“Achieving Passive House certification aligns with global green building trends, showcasing Bahrain’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation,” Al Alawi points out.

The use of treble glazing and specialised aluminium systems sets a new benchmark in high-rise design, aligning with global green building trends, he adds.

“City Glass – Bahrain’s journey from a trusted local facade provider to a skyscraper-ready innovator underscores its agility and vision. By merging aluminium and glass capabilities, prioritising sustainability, and embracing complex challenges, the company is not just building facades – it’s shaping Bahrain’s skyline and inspiring the future of urban design,” Al-Alawi concludes.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).