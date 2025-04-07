Japan’s oil imports from the UAE amounted to 25.8 million barrels, representing 38.4%. of total imports in February 2025, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reported WAM.

In the same month, Japan imported 67.3 million barrels of oil, with Arab oil accounting for 97.3%, or 65.48 million barrels, reflecting the importance of Arab countries to Japan's energy security.

