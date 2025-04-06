Riyadh – Intelmatix, a deep-tech and artificial intelligence company headquartered in Riyadh with offices in London and Boston, announced the signing of four strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major entities to drive AI adoption across vital sectors, during LEAP 2025 – the world’s largest and most attended tech event.

These agreements lay the foundation for partner entities to integrate advanced AI solutions across all operations, accelerating their journey toward data-driven decision making. They reflect Intelmatix’s ongoing commitment to transforming organizations into cognitive enterprises through the power of AI innovation.

Intelmatix signed an MoU with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in the presence of His Excellency the Deputy Minister, Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al Mushaiti. The aim is to explore AI solutions to enhance innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across the Kingdom’s agricultural ecosystem, benefiting farmers, the Ministry, researchers, and key stakeholders.

The second MoU was signed with the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in the presence of His Excellency the Assistant Minister, Suleiman AlObaid. This agreement aims to explore AI-powered solutions that support economic planning, decision-making, and data accessibility across the Kingdom, empowering policy-making through advanced technologies.

The third MoU was signed with the National Real Estate Registration Services Company (Real Estate Registry), a Public Investment Fund-owned company playing a vital role in promoting transparency and trust in Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector by maintaining a comprehensive and centralized real estate database. The MoU establishes a framework agreement to develop and implement innovative AI tools that enhance property management, analytics, and decision-making processes across the Kingdom.

The fourth MoU was signed with Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia and a key player in the Kingdom’s aviation sector. This partnership aims to explore how artificial intelligence and decision intelligence can support Saudia in optimizing core business strategies, enhancing customer engagement, and improving operational outcomes.

These four MoUs build on Intelmatix’s successful partnerships with leading Saudi entities such as the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Takamol Holding, Ministry of Interior, Saudi Artificial Intelligence Company, and Prince Sultan University. These collaborations have already delivered tangible results and are advancing cognitive transformation across multiple sectors.

About Intelmatix:

Intelmatix is a leading AI and deep-tech company with operations in Riyadh, London, and Boston. By leveraging artificial intelligence and decision intelligence, Intelmatix enables organizations to overcome challenges and make faster, more accurate decisions that lead to better outcomes. The company has a strong track record of delivering transformative AI solutions across diverse sectors—including retail, logistics, the public sector, and industry. For more information, please visit www.intelmatix.ai.

