Kuwait equity market has been the top performer among GCC markets in the first quarter, gaining 9.7% for the quarter, according to Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz).

However, Kuwait markets were slightly negative in March 2025 following five consecutive months of positive performance, stated Markaz in its Monthly Market Review report.

Kuwait’s All Share Index declined by 0.3%, with mixed performance across sectors. Healthcare and insurance were the top gainers, rising by 9.9% and 3.3% respectively. The banking sector index gained 0.7% for the month.

Among banking stocks, Burgan Bank and Commercial Bank of Kuwait were the top gainers, with a monthly return of 6.2% and 5.3% respectively. Commercial Bank of Kuwait’s net profit for FY 2024 increased by 41.4% y/y due to higher loan loss recoveries, increase in net interest income and fee income.

Among Premier market stocks, Integrated Holding Company and Jazeera Airways were the top gainers, rising by 8.6% and 6.9% respectively for the month.

Integrated Holding recorded a net profit of KD6.88 million for FY 2024, an increase of 67.7% y/y. Steady increase in demand for equipment services and reversal of provision for doubtful debt due to realization had contributed to the rise in profit.

Kuwait has passed the long-awaited public debt law, which would enable the country to raise debt in the international markets.

The new law sets the ceiling for public debt at KD30 billion ($97.4 billion) and the ceiling for maturities of issued financial instruments at 50 years.

In its budget for FY 2025/26, in the light of lower oil prices (estimated at $68/barrel) and Opec+ production cuts, the country has estimated a budget deficit of KD6.3 billion.

With the earlier debt law expiring in 2017, the country has been drawing from its General Reserve Fund to fund its deficit. The new law would enable it to finance the deficit by raising debt from international markets.

Kuwait’s CPI rose by 2.49% y/y in February 2025, remaining steady compared to 2.5% y/y increase in January 2025. The food and beverages segment continued to be the major driver, rising by 5.23% y/y.

The S&P GCC Composite index declined by 1.1% in March 2025 with all GCC markets in red weighed by trade war concerns and geopolitical tensions. Saudi equity index declined by 0.7% during the month.

Acwa Power and Saudi Aramco had declined by 7.6% and 1.3% respectively for the month. Saudi Aramco’s net profit for FY 2024 declined by 12.4% y/y to $106.2 billion on the back of lower oil prices.

Saudi Aramco’s net profit for FY 2024 declined by 12.4% y/y to $106.2 billion on the back of lower oil prices.

Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved the listing of flynas, Saudi Arabia’s budget airline, making it the third such listing from an airline company in GCC, after Air Arabia (UAE) and Jazeera Airways (Kuwait).

Abu Dhabi’s equity index declined 2.0% in March 2025, amid broad-based declines. Dubai’s equity index declined by 4.2% for the month. Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank declined by 8.6% and 7.2% respectively for the month.

Qatar’s equity markets lost 2.0% for the month, despite positive corporate earnings and a 7.4% rise in natural gas prices during the month. Qatar’s listed companies’ net earnings increased by 8.7% y/y in 2024.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).