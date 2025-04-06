Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, proudly marks its eighth consecutive year sponsoring the Dubai World Cup (DWC), now in its 29th edition. The $1.5 million, 1,200-meter G1 Al Quoz Sprint, which is the fourth race on the card, has been sponsored by the developer since 2017.

The Al Quoz Sprint, introduced in 2007 and added to the Dubai World Cup card in 2010, has become one of the most thrilling international races, with past champions from Australia, South Africa, Ireland, the USA, UAE, and Hong Kong. In 2024, California Spangle, trained in Hong Kong, claimed victory, further adding to the race’s illustrious history. Azizi’s continued support of the DWC underscores its role in positioning the emirate as a premier destination for world-class sporting and cultural experiences.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, presented the trophy to the winning connections of Believing—jockey William Buick, trainer George Boughey, and owners Mrs. Magnier, M. Tabor, D. Smith, and Resolute.

His Excellency Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club, welcomed Azizi’s ongoing involvement, saying: “We look forward to welcoming our friends at Azizi back to Meydan Racecourse for our biggest day of the year, and we thank them for their sponsorship of one of our most prestigious races. The Al Quoz Sprint has an international role of honor and it is always one of the most popular contests on the Dubai World Cup card.”

He added: “Azizi has been a highly valued partner with Dubai Racing Club for several seasons, also sponsoring two meetings during the Dubai Racing Carnival. We wish their team and guests an enjoyable and memorable day of racing.”

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Our eight-year pillar partnership with the Dubai World Cup reflects our shared values of excellence, global unity, and meaningful experiences. This iconic event brings together the world’s top equestrians, celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and its

deep connection to horse racing. It is a true display of passion and performance, aligning perfectly with our vision as a real estate developer in this marvelous emirate.”

He added: “As a company focused on creating landmark developments, supporting the Dubai World Cup feels like a natural fit. Just as the race brings together people from around the world, we strive to create spaces that inspire connection and enrich lives. The World Cup highlights Dubai’s global prestige, and we’re proud to contribute to its success, reaffirming our commitment to shaping both the city’s future and unforgettable experiences.”

Established in 1996 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup symbolizes Dubai’s stature as a central hub for global sporting events. Being among the premier events on the global sporting calendar, the Dubai World Cup underscores the city’s unwavering dedication to setting standards of excellence and pioneering innovation. Azizi’s endorsement mirrors Dubai’s renowned status as a premier destination for top-tier entertainment, thus reinforcing its standing on the global platform.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

