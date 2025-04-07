Construction work on Kuwait’s Aventura (J3) smart urban development project is progressing at a rapid pace, with its residential component 82% complete and a year ahead of schedule, according to its developers.

The ambitious project, located in the 12.5-sq-km Jaber Al-Ahmad City on the periphery of the greater capital area of Kuwait City, is aimed at expanding the country’s residential, commercial and leisure offerings.

It is being developed by leading real estate developer and partner Mabanee Company under a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

Mabanee was selected as “preferred investor” to develop the project, alongside Kuwait-based regional architecture and engineering firm Pace.

At the core of this development is a trio of interconnected elements: Aventura Mall, a dynamic retail and entertainment hub; Aventura Residences, thoughtfully designed and fully-furnished apartments catering to modern lifestyles; and Townhouses, which introduces upscale, villa-inspired residences, an unprecedented addition to PAHW’s portfolio.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Construction, Pace’s CEO Architect Tarek Shuaib says: “Strategically positioned with its innovative design and impressive ahead-of-schedule construction, Aventura joins the major projects redefining Kuwait’s urban identity and setting a new benchmark for modern, integrated living.

“Pace has designed Aventura with a keen focus on efficiency, sustainability and community integration. Its harmonious mix of residential, commercial, and leisure spaces is redefining city life, setting new standards for what a modern community should be.”

Designed to be a contemporary icon and landmark for Jaber Al-Ahmed City, Aventura Mall is in its final fit-out stage, and will soon unveil 88,400 sq m of prime shopping experiences, 15,600 sq m of diverse dining options, a supermarket and 14 cutting-edge cinemas.

The mall features a striking architectural design, expansive atriums and an open-air plaza to encourage social interaction. With a striking contemporary façade that wraps and folds itself around the mall, and unfolds to create dynamic outdoor spaces, the mall serves as a social and cultural landmark, says Pace.

Designed with open plazas, atriums, skylights and inviting green spaces, Aventura fosters a sense of connection and community. The mall’s plaza also seamlessly opens up towards the development’s residential area to connect directly with the residents and also acts as an extension of the neighbourhood park, maintaining the sense of community across all of Aventura.

A collection of 21 residential high-rise buildings, Aventura Residences is nearing completion. The complex shares a unified architectural identity and character while maintaining distinct identities in form, façade and position within the plot to distinguish each type of building.

The fully-furnished apartments were crafted for modern urban dwellers, with just two apartments per floor and smart layouts that maximise space, privacy, natural light, open views and ventilation.

The 72 townhouses on offer – which are now 60 per cent complete – reimagine community living with an emphasis on spacious, villa-style comfort. They offer elegantly designed three-storey homes with private terraces, green courtyards, and a seamless blend of comfort and exclusivity.

The townhouses, arranged in clusters of 18 per plot, enhance the sense of neighbourhood living while maximising green spaces and public amenities, according to Pace.

On the overall development, Shuabi said: "Every aspect of this project – from the residential towers to the mall and public spaces – has been carefully designed to foster a sense of belonging, sustainability, and architectural excellence."

"The collaboration between the public and private sectors has accelerated the project’s progress while maintaining the highest standards of design and environmental responsibility. Aventura is a testament to how cities can evolve when strategic vision and cutting-edge architecture come together," he noted.

Shuaib also stated that Aventura was on track to achieve LEED Gold certification, highlighting Pace’s commitment to sustainable construction at every stage of development.

“We have incorporated advanced energy-efficient systems, water conservation technologies and environment-friendly materials. Thoughtfully designed green spaces, optimised natural lighting and state-of-the-art ventilation further contribute to an eco-conscious environment. This milestone aligns with Kuwait’s broader vision for smart urban development and responsible city planning,” he adds.

Kuwait’s construction sector is expanding, driven by new residential and city developments, Shuaib states. With project awards increasing in 2024, the country is advancing its urban landscape to meet growing housing and commercial demands.

“The country is undergoing a transformative era of investment and growth, and Aventura is a key player in this evolution, demonstrating how innovative architecture and strategic urban planning can redefine the way people live, work and interact.

“By integrating sustainable residential leasing models with a thriving commercial hub, the project fosters long-term economic resilience and a dynamic urban environment,” Shuaib concludes.-TradeArabia News Service

