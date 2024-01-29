DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Hyatt highlighted today Hyatt’s expected growth trajectory for 2024 and beyond, across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME), underscored by a record year of deal signings in 2023. Hyatt’s commitment to be the preferred brand for guests, customers and owners has resulted in a record pipeline of 127,000 rooms worldwide as of year-end 2023, with key markets including Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, and Greece. This record pipeline represents nearly 40% of existing rooms in the Hyatt portfolio.

Further strengthening Hyatt’s growth in 2024 and beyond is an EAME pipeline of more than 70 properties spanning Hyatt's distinct brand collections.

Hyatt’s strategic brands growth includes plans for AluaSoul Costa Adeje, which will be an Inclusive Collection resort located in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, and Palace de Muro, which will be a Destination by Hyatt property in the historic town of Alcúdia, Mallorca by the end of 2024. These latest planned projects in Spain, under Stoneweg’s ownership, build on another record year of brand growth for Hyatt in the region.

“We are incredibly pleased with the scaled growth we have been able to achieve for our brands throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East in 2023,” said Javier Águila, group president EAME, Hyatt. “Guided by our purpose of care, we believe our most exciting chapter is ahead of us, and we are committed to reinforcing our position as the preferred hospitality brand amongst guests, customers and owners.

AluaSoul Costa Adeje, a 226-room resort, is slated to open in the last quarter of the year following an extensive renovation. The Inclusive Collection property is located on the beaches of the Adeje coast, in the South of Tenerife, and is ideal for guests seeking a fun-filled getaway. Palace de Muro, which will be a Destination by Hyatt property set to open in 2024, offers an oasis of calm for those looking to relax on beaches of crystal-clear water and white sand near the Albufera natural park. The 184-room resort is located on Muro Beach, Alcudia Bay, where guests are offered the ultimate indulgence, tailored to their every need. Both properties are in the process of being rebranded following a multi-property collaboration with Stoneweg.

Miguel Casas, Managing Director of Stoneweg Hospitality, says: “We are very excited to announce these exciting projects with Hyatt in Spain. The upcoming openings of AluaSoul Costa Adeje and Palace de Muro, are milestones that reflect our dedication to growth and excellence in hotel experiences. These Stoneweg properties not only strengthen Hyatt's brand presence in the region, but also represent the realization of exceptional visions for our guests. We are excited for what's to come and committed to delivering unforgettable experiences.”

“The all-inclusive segment continues to increase in popularity among our key stakeholders and generate opportunities for strategic growth across EAME,” said Javier Coll, global head Hyatt Inclusive Collection growth, Hyatt. “The Inclusive Collection, the largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world, is the leader in the all-inclusive space with unique brands for varying needs and occasions. Our anticipated 2024 openings in existing markets like Spain and Greece, as well as new markets like Portugal, underscores our commitment to grow our brands with intent in markets that matter most to guests, customers, and owners.”

Timeless Collection properties deliver the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. 2024 is marked by significant expansion, particularly with the addition of two properties to the Park Hyatt brand, further reinforcing our brand presence in key primary markets. This expansion follows the notable opening of Park Hyatt Marrakech in December 2023. Additionally, select service brands Hyatt House and Hyatt Place continue to foster Hyatt’s entry into secondary markets. 2024 openings include:

Hyatt House Leeds and Hyatt Place Leeds

Park Hyatt Johannesburg

Park Hyatt London River Thames

Boundless Collection hotels deliver best-in-class offerings and compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire, including most notably, four Thompson Hotels properties, including the recently opened Thompson Madrid:

Thompson Rome

Thompson Seville

Thompson Vienna

Inclusive Collection luxury all-inclusive resorts deliver immersive and elevated experiences. The collection is expected to expand with notable entries into key resort destinations including:

Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina

Zoëtry Halkidiki Resort & Spa

