Huspy achieves 13x growth within 12 months as UAE’s property sector continues to see record sales

Over the past year, Huspy has acquired three companies; launched its home listings business unit, and expanded operations to Europe

Dubai, UAE: Huspy, a UAE proptech startup which aims to redefine the home buying experience in the region, has been recognised for its annual growth record at the 2022 edition of the Leaders in Fintech Awards, awarded by Entrepreneur Middle East. In two years since launching, Huspy has become the UAE’s largest mortgage platform.

With the UAE’s property market continuing to experience strong growth, proptech solutions from Huspy are empowering the entire ecosystem - buyers, real estate agents and mortgage brokers - while enhancing the home buying journey. With Huspy, home buyers can find a property, schedule viewings, secure financing and close the deal, all online.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be recognised for our growth. Our partners and people have played a critical role in our journey, and we are grateful for their support. Huspy was launched with the aim of creating a category-defining proptech business in EMEA, and with 13x growth over the past year, we will continue to enable the dream of home ownership for our customers,” said Ana Monteiro, GM Mortgages Huspy.

Huspy’s services are completely free for home buyers. Through the company's partnerships with the UAE’s leading banks, Huspy also provides access to market-leading interest rates and special offers, making it the preferred property financing and buying platform in the UAE.

In its two years of operations, Huspy has achieved over $2 billion in GMV. The company’s team currently totals over 300 people across the two countries of operations: the UAE and Spain. In the UAE, Huspy has acquired three mortgage businesses in 2022 alone - Home Matters, Just Mortgages and Finance Lab - giving home buyers increased financing options.

Huspy has identified a GMV opportunity of $400 billion in the UAE and Spain, and will continue to attract global technology talent. In June 2022, Huspy raised one of the largest Series A rounds in the MENA region at $37 million. The company’s investors include Sequoia Capital India, Founders Fund, Fifth Wall, Chimera Capital, Breyer Capital, VentureFriends, COTU, Venture Souq and BY Venture Partners.

About Huspy

Huspy is a UAE-based proptech startup on a mission to improve the home buying process in the region and beyond. Huspy aims to create a category-defining business by building a single platform where customers can find and finance their home faster and more easily than ever before. The company's innovative technology is at the heart of the real estate ecosystem, empowering all market players - brokers, agents and banks – to redefine the future of home buying. To know more about Huspy, visit https://huspy.com.

