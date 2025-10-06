Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Huru, a homegrown UAE fintech company licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, has entered the market with a clear mission: to serve as a one-stop financial management app for the country’s unbanked and underbanked communities. By focusing on this segment, Huru aims to close long-standing gaps in their access to essential financial services and hence, advance financial inclusion.

The platform combines payments, remittance, and savings tools into one easy-to-use app. With just a valid Emirates ID, users can set up a zero-balance IBAN account in minutes, without minimum balance requirements or hidden fees, in which to receive their salaries. Each customer receives a Visa ATM card, with one free ATM withdrawal per month. Such features help in ensuring more of their salary stays in their hands rather than lost to fees and charges. Beyond this, users can transfer money within the UAE, send money home, pay bills locally and internationally, and create “Saving Pots” to plan for future goals.

On the employer side, Huru offers a more sustainable alternative to conventional payroll systems. By enabling salary payments directly into zero balance IBAN accounts, businesses can provide their staff with greater financial flexibility and access while ensuring compliance with wage protection standards. This not only reduces administrative challenges but also supports employee wellbeing, a key factor in productivity and retention.

“Huru was built in the UAE, for the UAE,” said Badr Al Ghurair, Founder of Huru. “This country has long been a place where people come with the hope of creating a better life for themselves and a brighter future for their families back home. Yet too often, they are held back by financial systems that don’t fully serve their needs. Our vision is to change that, to give them the tools and confidence to manage, save, and grow their money and to adapt to their evolving needs.”

Positioned as more than a digital wallet, Huru is building a broader ecosystem of support. Upcoming features include tailored loan products designed for those who have historically been excluded from formal credit, and affordable medical tie-ups that provide discounted consultations and free community check-ups.

“With Central Bank licensing and a technology-first approach, we are committed to expanding financial inclusion among those who form the backbone of the UAE’s workforce,” added Abhimanyu Girotra, CEO of Huru. “We want to help our customers fulfill their dreams and partner with them at every step in their journey here in the UAE.”

Combining the strength of regulatory oversight with a customer-first model, Huru is positioning itself as the UAE’s homegrown answer to one of the region’s most pressing challenges, bringing transparency, dignity, and long-term opportunity to the communities who keep the country moving.

About Huru

Huru is a homegrown UAE fintech company licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE. Founded in 2022, Huru serves as a one-stop financial management app for the country’s unbanked and underbanked communities. The platform provides market-first features such as instant zero-balance IBAN accounts, a free digital and a physical Visa ATM card, in-app remittances, bill payments, and saving tools that enable users to retain and grow more of their earnings. With future plans to expand into tailored credit products, Huru is committed to building transparent, accessible, and impactful financial solutions for those who form the backbone of the UAE’s workforce.

For more information, please visit https://www.huru.co/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anisha Sharma

Empyre Communications

E: anisha@empyrecommunications.com