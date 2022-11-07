Dubai, UAE: As the international travel industry steadily progresses towards recovery while still grappling with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, Hungary is seeing a shining light from the Middle East with visitors from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in 2022 set to be the best on record. For Visit Hungary (VH), which is responsible for the international tourism development of Hungary, these Arab markets are of particular importance, therefore, it is launching a wide-scale communication campaign to promote the country's attractions in the region. As a current step, it has appointed AVIAREPS as its representative office in the Gulf Countries to further promote Hungary as an idyllic winter wonderland destination of culture, excitement and family fun for Middle East travellers.

Says Vitalij Izbriszov, Regional Head of Business Development, Visit Hungary: ‘We, at Visit Hungary, are constantly working on showing all the attractions Hungary can offer for the visitors of the Gulf Countries. The quick return and expansion of direct flight access from the region to Hungary, along with the positive momentum achieved through our many proactive activations carried out during Dubai Expo 2020, has thankfully contributed to this. As such the Middle East has become a key strategic market of focus for us going forward, and in order to further engage and develop the market we continue to strengthen our tourism relations in the region, and our cooperation with AVIAREPS is a great opportunity for this.’

Says Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East and Global Public Affairs, AVIAREPS: “We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Visit Hungary to promote the country’s exceptional tourism offerings here in the Middle East. From Hungary’s rejuvenating spas, exceptional cuisine, unique castle stays and picturesque land and cityscapes, Budapest and all the regions of Hungary have so much to offer Middle East travellers, that will both surprise and delight, and all at great value.”

To kick off the promotions, Budapest will be promoted as the ultimate winter wonderland getaway for Middle Eastern travellers this winter. With a focus on family fun, outdoor activities, culinary treats and special Instagramable moments, the difficult task of creating a list of just the top 12 reasons to make Budapest a must-visit destination this winter has been finalized.

Vörösmarty Square Christmas Market Basilica Christmas Market – winner of the Best Christmas Market in Europe award of 2022 by European Best Destination’s online voting Vajdahunyad Castle Outdoor Ice-Skating Rink (Europe’s largest) Budapest Thermal Baths Sledding in Normafa A visit to the nearby towns of Szentendre (for its Christmas market and Christmas

Museum) and Gödöllő (for Sissi Castle and Christmas House)

Ride the Christmas trams with twinkle lights Instagram-perfect snowy, frosty walk around Buda Castle Excellent Christmas Shopping (for high fashion, local designer fashion, handcrafted items) Experience the Nutcracker at the newly renovated Budapest Opera House (a local annual tradition) Indulge in one of Budapest’s exceptionally beautiful cafés Dinner Cruise on the Danube River

Data from the Hungarian National Tourism Data Supply Centre (NTDSC) indicates that over 7,500 travellers from the UAE visited Hungary in the first 8 months of 2022 alone; a +90% increase on the total number of 4,000 visitors who visited during the whole 12 months of 2021.

The news from Saudi Arabia is also positive, with 2,700 visitors from the Kingdom visiting Hungary within the first 8 months of 2022, which is almost on par with the previous best 12-month visitor total of 2,904 received in 2019. When the 8-month 2022 figures are compared to the 12-month 1,400 total number of Saudi visitors received in 2021, the increase of +88% along with other market indicators Saudi Arabia as a source traveller market is also set to have a record-breaking performance in 2022.

For further information about Hungary as a tourist destination, including thematic program guides and a number of itineraries for Budapest and other exciting cities, visit https://visithungary.com/

Visit Hungary

The Hungarian Tourism Agency operates in international markets under the brand name Visit Hungary. Visit Hungary performs domestic and international sales and marketing communication tasks related to tourism, manages the International Tourism Representation, executes image and product campaigns both in Hungary and abroad, produces tourism and image publications, conducts research and analysis in support of marketing communication activities, and participates in fairs and tourism trade fairs to promote domestic and foreign tourism.

About AVIAREPS Group

Founded in Germany in 1994 with an extensive office network that spans all six inhabited continents with 66 self-owned offices across 48 countries, the AVIAREPS Group is the world’s leading airline and tourism representation company with over 100 airlines and more than 150 tourism, hospitality, retail and trade promotion clients in its portfolio. In addition to providing well established passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, clients are also offered expertise and services in digital marketing, public relations, advertising, IT solutions, consulting, financial services, airport marketing, and trade & retail promotion.

