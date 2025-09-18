Media OutReach Newswire - The internationally renowned analyst firm Gartner® has released the "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2025." Huawei has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant, the only non–North American vendor to do so.

Huawei Data Storage continues to advance technological innovation, leveraging an AI-ready data platform, robust data resilience and efficiency, and advanced intelligent data management to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprises in hybrid-cloud, AI, and critical business use cases.

Huawei's Data Storage solutions are used in more than 150 countries and regions worldwide, serving clients in industries such as finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, By Jeff Vogel, Julia Palmer, Chandra Mukhyala, Joseph Unsworth, 2 September 2025

