Huawei has partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Saudi Digital Academy to train 15 talents from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Sport, in addition to STC Solutions and SDA graduates.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology met the Saudi talent at the commencement of the ICT Talent Training Program 2023 at Huawei’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, during his China visit

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Saudi Digital Academy (SDA), Huawei, a leading technology provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has awarded Saudi Arabia-based graduates of the ICT Talent Training Program 2023 during an official ceremony held at MCIT headquarters. This training program is a strategic initiative designed to equip Saudi students with essential knowledge and skills for enhanced professional career growth through courses, mentorship and hands-on learning.

Endorsing the program, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology met the Saudi talent at the commencement of the ICT Talent Training Program 2023 at the Huawei global headquarters in Shenzhen, during his visit last July.

The awards ceremony was held at the MCIT HQ in the presence of Mr. Ibrahem AlNasser, Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Digital Capabilities (MCIT), Eng. Bassam Al-Bassam, Deputy Minister for Telecom and Infrastructure, Mr. Mohammed Alrobayan, Deputy Minister for Technology (MCIT), Mr. Mohammed Alsuhaim, CEO of Saudi Digital Academy, and Eng. Nabil Khalid Al-Dabal, CEO of the Transformation Program at the Ministry of Interior.

The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in technology and innovation. For this year's edition, Huawei partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Digital Academy and the training program included 15 participants from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Sport, in addition to STC Solutions and SDA graduates. This initiative is set to elevate Saudi Arabia's talent development landscape and accelerate the nation's digital transformation journey.

Mr. Ibrahem Al Nasser, Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Digital Capabilities (MCIT), commented, "Through the ICT Talent Training Program 2023, we are investing in the future of Saudi Arabia's digital landscape. By equipping our students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, we aim to empower them to lead in the digital economy and drive innovation across various sectors."

Liam Zhao, Chairman of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said, "Huawei has always been committed to developing local talent in Saudi Arabia. The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 exemplifies our dedication to creating a sustainable talent pool that can propel the Kingdom toward a prosperous and technologically advanced future. We believe nurturing local talent is key to unlocking Saudi Arabia's full potential on the global stage."

The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 places special emphasis on cutting-edge technologies at the Global Training (GTC) in Hangzhou, China, including Wireless/5G, Cloud Computing/AI, and Digital Power. It also provides courses in Network Security. By immersing participants in hands-on learning experiences and mentorship, Huawei aims to cultivate a new generation of technology leaders who can harness these emerging technologies to drive industry innovation and address real-world challenges.

The Program complements Huawei's annual ICT competitions, providing a platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions, encouraging creativity and entrepreneurship. By promoting a culture of innovation, Huawei aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem where ideas can flourish and contribute to the Kingdom's socio-economic growth.

The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 marks an exciting chapter in Huawei's partnership with Saudi Arabia, reflecting the company's dedication to empowering local talent and driving innovation. Through this collaboration with leading government partners, Huawei reinforces its commitment to developing Saudi Arabia's digital landscape and demonstrates its vision for a more connected and prosperous future.

