Alriyadh: HUAWEI TruSense System was unveiled today to the world. HUAWEI TruSense aims to make health quantifiable, to help users live better lives. It represents a significant leap forward in the company’s ongoing mission to bring accurate, data-driven health technology into everyday life to help users improve their well-being.

Huawei entered the wearables space 11 years ago and, to date, has shipped over 150 million wearables and secured more than 520 million users for its Huawei Health app. According to IDC, Huawei ranked #1 globally in on-the-wrist wearables shipped during the first quarter of 2024 and has maintained its position as the leading wearable brand in the Chinese market for five consecutive years.

"HUAWEI TruSense is a major breakthrough for Huawei in health and fitness sensor technology and will keep Huawei at the forefront of technological development in this space. This digital health advancement will further help users pursue healthier lifestyles," said Mr. Rico Zhang, President of Huawei's Smart Wearable and Health Product Line, speaking at the HUAWEI TruSense launch event.

Consumers around the world are more health-conscious than ever before, and this has created demand for convenient, comprehensive, and accurate monitoring capabilities. Huawei's response to this demand is the HUAWEI TruSense System, which integrates the latest advances in vital sign monitoring. This new digital health and fitness paradigm is defined by its six key characteristics: its accuracy, comprehensiveness, speed, flexibility, openness, and iterative capabilities.

To ensure the long-term accuracy of its continuous vital sign monitoring, as well as deliver faster results, Huawei invested heavily in optical, electrical, and material science research. These innovations have addressed challenges posed by varying skin tones, wrist sizes, and weather conditions. As a result, the accuracy of basic indicators such as heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure has been certified by authoritative industry bodies.

HUAWEI TruSense monitors more than 60 health and fitness indicators across six major bodily systems and also includes an emotional well-being component. By analysing heart rate and autonomic nervous system data, the system's algorithm assesses users' emotional well-being and stress levels, helping users enjoy the benefits of both a healthy body and a healthy mind.

The flexibility, openness, and ongoing iteration of the HUAWEI TruSense System empower partners from across the world and various sectors of the digital health ecosystem to participate in shaping the future of health and fitness technology. Huawei has already collaborated with over 150 partners on pioneering research in areas ranging from remote healthcare to family health management.

Huawei will continue to push the boundaries of health and fitness science to help improve the quality of life of its users. The first HUAWEI TruSense-powered products will be available this September 2024 — stay tuned for details!

