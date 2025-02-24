Abu Dhabi, UAE: HSBC, the leading international bank in the UAE, has announced its plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in Al Ain.

This strategic initiative, launched in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), is aligned with the UAE and Abu Dhabi government’s vision to develop local talent and increase the employment of UAE nationals in the financial sector.

Set to be operational by end of 2025, the Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for the bank’s key functions and operations, such as collections and recovery, client services, and customer experience while also offering training and skills development for UAE nationals in Al Ain. The centre will play a pivotal role in equipping Emiratis with the skills to thrive in the financial sector while continuing to deliver exceptional services to our clients.

HSBC is collaborating with the UAE Central Bank and Nafis, the Emirati Competitiveness Council, on strategic initiatives to support the UAE’s goal of increasing employment opportunities for UAE nationals in the private sector.

Moustafa Raouf, Country Head of HR, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, said: “The UAE holds significant strategic importance for HSBC globally, and we have aligned our strategy with the country’s ambitious economic transformation plans to unlock growth. Our new Centre of Excellence in Al Ain is not just an investment in infrastructure but an investment in people, and our future generation. We are proud to support the initiatives of the UAE Central Bank and NAFIS to empower Emiratis and create meaningful career opportunities in a sector that is the backbone of any thriving economy. This centre will be a cornerstone of our ongoing commitment to nurturing local talent.”

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Executive Director of the SMEs Sector at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “We are pleased to partner with HSBC to provide quality job opportunities for UAE nationals, and appreciate their contribution to nurture talent development in Al Ain, and upskill our future leaders. This initiative is in line with our efforts to enable UAE nationals benefit from promising opportunities in various sectors, contributing to economic growth and diversification in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As we continue to expand our partnerships, we aim to equip UAE talent with the skills and opportunities needed to propel Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a more resilient, knowledge-based economy.”

The partnership highlights HSBC’s commitment to the professional development of UAE nationals in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, while offering a flexible work model, including part-time opportunities, to help support the aspirations of Emirati women and men seeking employment in the financial sector.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

