Dubai, UAE: HSBC as global partner to Abu Dhabi Art, has brought the works of leading Emirati and Middle Eastern artists to Sotheby’s Maison, in Hong Kong for the first time through two unique exhibitions: ‘Different Perspectives’ presented by HSBC and ‘Beyond Emerging Artists’ commissioned by Abu Dhabi Art. The initiative underscores HSBC’s role as a global convener – connecting communities, creativity, and cultures across continents.

The two exhibitions will be presented together at Sotheby’s Maison in Hong Kong from 15th to 27th July, showcasing twelve contemporary artists of note from the UAE and around the world.

The “Different Perspectives” exhibition is part of HSBC’s global art series and features international contemporary artists such as Mohamed Kazem, Alvaro Barrington, Vivien Zhang, Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, Alya Hatta, Emmanuel Awuni, Phoebe Unwin, Xiao Wang and Jin Han Lee. It provides a platform to celebrate different viewpoints, exploring themes of identity, migration, memory, and the human condition.

Abu Dhabi Art’s 2024 “Beyond Emerging Artists” exhibition celebrates the next generation of creative talent from the UAE and the wider region, featuring artists Fatma Al Ali, Dina Nazmi Khorchid and Simrin Mehra Agarwal. The exhibition spans sculpture, sound and textiles, reflecting on transformation, memory and the emotional connection between people and place.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO,UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East said: “Connecting ideas and opportunities across borders is what HSBC does best, and we see art as a form of dialogue across cultures. By creating opportunities for international exposure for regional artists, we’re not just showcasing art — we’re building lasting bridges between communities and markets. This partnership with Abu Dhabi Art is just one way in which we contribute towards the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for the creative economy.”

Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art, said: “The Beyond Emerging Artists programme supports UAE artists with curatorial guidance and funding to develop ambitious new commissions, expanding the visibility of their work through international exhibitions. It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the global growth of the programme, made possible through our partnership with HSBC. The upcoming Hong Kong exhibition exemplifies our mission to create impactful opportunities for UAE artists to engage with new audiences and gain recognition in leading art centres worldwide”.

Fatma Al Ali, an Emirati artist featured in the exhibition, said: “It’s incredibly meaningful to have our stories represented on the global stage. Art is a universal language, and this initiative opens doors for dialogue, appreciation, and understanding across cultures. I’m grateful to HSBC and Abu Dhabi Art for their continued support.”

HSBC has been building its collection from its first art acquisition in 1923. Today, it has a powerful collection of more than 4,000 works representing authentic voices offering different perspectives, global and inclusive stories, and artists pushing their practice into new, meaningful and exciting directions.

