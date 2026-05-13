New private cloud, storage, and data protection solutions simplify operations, strengthen resilience, and accelerate AI data pipelines

HPE Private Cloud now offers Kubernetes management with the latest HPE ProLiant Compute Gen 12, unifying cloud-native and virtualized workloads on a high-performance system

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 now delivers high-performance file storage, providing file and object on a single platform to simplify data management and accelerate AI data pipelines

HPE introduces new agentic AI capabilities across HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000, HPE Zerto Software, and HPE Data Fabric Software to simplify data management, protection, and operations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced new GreenLake innovations across private cloud, storage and data protection that reshape how enterprises modernize infrastructure and accelerate AI data readiness. GreenLake delivers a cohesive approach that enables organizations to modernize virtualized and cloud-native workloads without forcing customers into fragmented, multi-vendor tools or risky migrations.

“Enterprises are rapidly modernizing for AI and cloud-native runtimes and this transformation is placing new demands on how environments are managed, protected, and scaled,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP & GM, Hybrid Cloud & CTO at HPE. “With these innovations, we’re helping organizations adopt a unified operating model that brings together private cloud, data, and protection, simplifies migration from legacy platforms, strengthens resilience, and delivers superior TCO to operate at scale.”

Next-generation private cloud unifies cloud-native and virtualized workloads

HPE Private Cloud is now in its fourth generation and delivers a flexible experience for organizations modernizing infrastructure beyond traditional virtualization environments. HPE Private Cloud now offers Kubernetes for unified management of virtual machines (VMs) and containers on a single platform, with independent scaling for cloud-native workloads. HPE also offers a seamless path for current HPE Private Cloud Business Edition customers to upgrade their software to manage both VMs and Kubernetes using their existing infrastructure.

By offering unified infrastructure, operations, and data in an integrated, single-vendor solution, HPE Private Cloud gives customers control and consistent operations, s helping them reduce cost and manage risk.

For customers that want to build a unified cloud operating model with hybrid and multicloud management, orchestration, migration and automation, HPE Private Cloud offers a streamlined upgrade path to the enterprise edition of HPE Morpheus Software.

The new HPE Private Cloud system is built on the latest HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12, delivering improved performance per watt, higher workload consolidation, and enhanced security with HPE Integrated Lights-Out (iLO).

HPE Zerto Software now enables live workload migration from VMware environments to HPE virtual machines with continuous data protection. This integration helps organizations migrate with minimal disruption while maintaining enterprise-grade continuous workload protection and ultra-fast granular recovery from cyber events.

New integrations for the Veeam Data Platform provide data protection for HPE Private Cloud with agentless, host-level, image-based backup, native changed block tracking for efficiency, and cross-platform recovery to provide data mobility.

HPE StoreOnce now integrates with HPE Private Cloud to deliver efficient, space-saving backup for real-time replication with near-zero RPO/RTO recovery.

For hyperconverged infrastructure in edge and distributed use cases, HPE SimpliVity now supports HPE Morpheus VM Essentials and extended resilience and backup with HPE StoreOnce Gen5 systems. Native StoreOnce integration gives customers seamless, secure and space-efficient backup for their data. These capabilities help standardize operations, improve resilience, and simplify data protection for virtualized workloads.

HPE advances unified data platform for AI and modern workloads

HPE is expanding its unified data layer with new native file storage, additional scale-out block storage, and agentic AI management. These new innovations enable organizations to accelerate AI data pipelines with intelligent data and transform how data is managed, protected, and activated across the enterprise.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 expands how customers access data by giving them new native file storage alongside existing object storage on a single platform. The X10000 now scales to 16 nodes and 23PB raw capacity and offers a new 100% data availability guarantee to keep applications running without disruption[1]. The X10000 will deliver remote direct memory access (RDMA) enabled file storage, building on existing support for S3 (object storage) over RDMA. These advanced capabilities simplify how data for AI pipelines is stored and accessed across training, inference, and KV cache workloads. The X10000 also enables a broader range of analytics, cyber resilience, and backup use cases with industry-leading backup ingest performance of up to 2.5 PB/hour using the X10000 Data Protection Accelerator Node.

expands how customers access data by giving them new native file storage alongside existing object storage on a single platform. The X10000 now scales to 16 nodes and 23PB raw capacity and offers a new 100% data availability guarantee to keep applications running without disruption[1]. The X10000 will deliver remote direct memory access (RDMA) enabled file storage, building on existing support for S3 (object storage) over RDMA. These advanced capabilities simplify how data for AI pipelines is stored and accessed across training, inference, and KV cache workloads. The X10000 also enables a broader range of analytics, cyber resilience, and backup use cases with industry-leading backup ingest performance of up to 2.5 PB/hour using the X10000 Data Protection Accelerator Node. HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 expands performance and resilience for mission-critical workloads with new real-time, agentic support that autonomously detects, analyzes, and resolves storage issues and a new 5:1 data reduction guarantee to increase efficiencies and lower overall cost per TB. The B10000 also allows additional scaling from four to six controller nodes to provide 50% more performance and built-in dual-node fault tolerance.

expands performance and resilience for mission-critical workloads with new real-time, agentic support that autonomously detects, analyzes, and resolves storage issues and a new 5:1 data reduction guarantee to increase efficiencies and lower overall cost per TB. The B10000 also allows additional scaling from four to six controller nodes to provide 50% more performance and built-in dual-node fault tolerance. HPE Data Fabric Software features new policy-based data placement and movement, providing a comprehensive solution for organizations to prepare and manage data for AI workloads across hybrid environments. A new conversational interface and agentic AI assistant provide natural language access to the global namespace for faster insights, automated reporting, and improved decision-making. Enhanced metadata integration improves visibility, classification, and lineage, and support for open standards like Apache Polaris for consistent governance and compliance across platforms.

features new policy-based data placement and movement, providing a comprehensive solution for organizations to prepare and manage data for AI workloads across hybrid environments. A new conversational interface and agentic AI assistant provide natural language access to the global namespace for faster insights, automated reporting, and improved decision-making. Enhanced metadata integration improves visibility, classification, and lineage, and support for open standards like Apache Polaris for consistent governance and compliance across platforms. HPE Zerto offers new AI-powered data protection through a simple AI assistant and is now integrated with Microsoft Defender to deliver real-time threat visibility and faster recovery, building on HPE’s orchestrated recovery at scale innovations announced at RSAC 2026.

Customer and Partner Perspectives

“At the Dallas Cowboys, we operate as a global, technology-driven sports and entertainment enterprise, where delivering a seamless, high-performance experience across AT&T Stadium is critical to our success,” said Matt Messick, CIO at the Dallas Cowboys. “HPE’s unified approach to private cloud platforms allows us to modernize our infrastructure while maintaining the flexibility and resilience we need to support everything from real-time fan engagement to large-scale event operations.”

“Veeam's partnership with HPE is focused on helping organizations simplify and strengthen data and AI trust as they modernize their infrastructure,” said Dave Russell, SVP and Head of Strategy at Veeam. “By integrating Veeam Data Platform with HPE Private Cloud, we’re enabling organizations to protect their environments with greater speed, resilience, and flexibility, while also ensuring they can recover quickly, confidently and intelligently from any disruption.”

Availability

New fourth-generation HPE Private Cloud systems are available now.

Support for unified management of VMs and containers on HPE Private Cloud will be generally available in Q3 2026.

Integrated support for HPE StoreOnce, HPE Zerto Software, and Veeam Data Platform for HPE Private Cloud are available now.

HPE SimpliVity integrations with HPE StoreOnce Gen5 systems will be generally available in Q3 2026.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 with file storage will be generally available in Q2 2026, with 16-node scale out and RDMA for file support generally available in Q3 2026.

HPE Data Fabric Software updates are available now.

HPE Zerto Software enhancements will be generally available in Q2 2026.

Related Resources:

Announcing new agentic automation with enhanced scale out and cyber resilience

Advancing HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 for unified storage and faster AI pipelines

Hybrid data management for AI and analytics with HPE Data Fabric Software 8.1

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About HPE

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Media Contacts:

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[1] HPE Substantiation Document