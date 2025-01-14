DUBAI, UAE — As the UAE leads the way in building a sustainable workforce environment, HP is redefining the Future of Work by designing solutions that inspire meaningful and collaborative work to accelerate progress and productivity. HP highlights its expertise in the AI-first world, emphasizing its commitment to delivering seamless, personalized experiences and improving business practices sustainably through AI-driven solutions.

“The technology people use every day can either hold them back or drive them forward, and the main objective for AI should always be to provide tangible benefits for creativity and efficiency,” said Peter Oganeasen, Managing Director Middle East and East Africa, HP. “At HP, we’re not just responding to the changes in the workplace -we’re leading them, ensuring individuals and businesses have the tools to thrive in an AI-driven world.”

Insights from HP’s Work Relationship Index[i] reveal the critical transformative role of AI in enhancing work satisfaction and productivity. In 2024, AI adoption among knowledge workers surged to 66%, up from 38% the previous year. Workers who use AI report an 11-point higher satisfaction level in their relationship with work compared to non-users. However, the Index also revealed that only 28% of knowledge workers globally enjoy a healthy relationship with work, emphasizing the need for AI-enhanced tools to bridge this gap.

Additionally, people increasingly seek meaning from their jobs, particularly younger members of the workforce. According to a recent study[ii], 89% of millennials say having a sense of purpose in their work is critical to them. HP’s vision for the future is one where work is rewarding and fulfilling. The company is creating technology with embedded AI capabilities that fit the needs of every worker, enabling them to make an impact wherever they are. With advancements in Generative AI, HP is now delivering the tools to help people work faster, think more creatively, and connect on a deeper level—all while being perfectly tailored to their unique work experiences.

HP’s Next-Gen AI PCs: Power and Performance Redefined

HP’s latest product lineup of AI PCS, including the HP EliteBook X Flip G1i, HP EliteBook X 14-inch, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, embodies the company’s commitment to innovation:

HP EliteBook X Flip G1i: Designed to unlock a modern leader’s full potential with its versatile x360 flip design, the HP EliteBook X Flip G1i is built from eco-friendly materials[iii]. It features AI-powered Intel® Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors[iv], advanced collaboration tools, and robust security.

HP EliteBook X 14-inch: This powerful notebook boasts up to 55 TOPS of NPU[v] [AS1] performance, cutting-edge memory architecture, and AI-powered security features to support the most demanding workflows.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip: This 2-in-1 next-gen AI PC delivers flexibility and power for creators and freelancers, offering advanced features like a 3K OLED display, 20-hour battery life[vi], and AI-enhanced collaboration tools, keeping data secure and protecting against cyber-threats.[vii]

Alongside these innovations, HP continues to lead in collaboration technology with its Poly portfolio, offering AI-enabled video conferencing solutions that redefine hybrid work experiences.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: hp.com

