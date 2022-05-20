HP commitment to platform innovation helps advance and scale Additive Manufacturing parts production

New HP Jet Fusion 5200 enhancements and xRServices available now for customers

Automotive 3D printing driving the industry forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– This week at RAPID+TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing event, HP Inc. joined partners and customers to showcase innovative applications and production parts for industries including automotive, consumer, health and wellness, and industrial. The company continues to innovate, invest, and create momentum as customers look to scale Additive Manufacturing (AM) parts production.

“Businesses of all sizes, across all industries, are rethinking how to design, manufacture, and mass-produce goods – all while keeping personalization and sustainability top of mind,” said Didier Deltort, President of Personalization & 3D Printing, HP Inc. “To scale production, and deliver customized products to market quickly, and efficiently, companies must be confident AM solutions can meet the demand. We are committed to innovating and enhancing our HP Metal Jet and Multi Jet Fusion platforms to support our production partners and customers as they push the limits of AM production.”

Accelerating Production at Scale

From design to manufacturing, HP is investing in advancing its technology platforms, workflow and automation solutions, services, and its Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) partnerships to accelerate production at scale. Sculptéo, a leading 3D printing production service provider and BASF brand, became the latest to join the network as a certified Digital Manufacturing partner. The network includes both Manufacturing Partners and Multi Jet Fusion Production Professionals delivering qualified production services.

“Our mission is to be the industry’s premiere partner, providing continuous innovation, collaboration, and investment in helping scale additive manufacturing,” said Wayne Davey, Global Head of 3D Printing Solutions Go-to-Market at HP, Inc. “Together with our Digital Manufacturing Network, we stand ready to transform industries and help customers unlock innovative new applications.”

Davey will highlight the advantages of HP’s 3D printing solutions and the power of its global DMN on the Rapid+TCT mainstage during the opening session on May 17. He will be joined by John Dulchinos, President of GKN Additive, who will talk about leveraging HP’s industrial 3D printing platforms to scale metal binder jetting and polymer parts production. Dulchinos will also showcase several production use cases manufactured with its fleet of HP Jet Fusion printers.

“As an early member of HP’s DMN and pioneer in using the Jet Fusion industrial 3D printing platforms, GKN Additive is accelerating the mass production of top-quality final parts in metals and plastics for diversified and demanding applications,” said John Dulchinos, president of GKN Additive. “Through our continued collaboration, we are making major progress in driving the global industrialization of additive manufacturing.”

New Platform Innovation and Professional Services

To enable customers to grow and scale AM production, HP is providing a number of new platform and solutions enhancements, and expanding its professional services, including:

New HP Jet Fusion 5200 printing capabilities: customers worldwide using HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 3D printing solution now have access to enhanced performance capabilities providing superior repeatability, reliability, and part quality. As companies look to AM for serial production and mass personalization, HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 platform enables both, with best-in-class speed and cost, and new features that enable better control job to job, and printer to printer.

“As we work to help our customers scale AM applications and move to serial production, we are excited about the investment HP is making with its Jet Fusion 5200 platform,” said Mauritius Mazenauer, Technology Director, Prodartis. “HP is helping us deliver the highest quality parts at the best cost with ongoing improvements to reliability.”

Advanced solutions and professional services including new xRServices: to support customers looking to build AM capacity and grow their businesses, HP offers hardware solutions such as the HP Automatic Unpacking Station and a suite of professional services including new xRServices.

Announced last year for industrial print customers, HP is now offering its 3D customers xRServices providing 24-hour access to engineering support or virtual content. Powered by Microsoft Hololens 2, xRServices provides an immersive Mixed Reality hyper real virtual presence system for troubleshooting, training, repairs, and process optimization. Once they put on the headset users can connect with HP engineers in split seconds -- experiencing being physically present with a remote support coach who can advise them on any issue at any point of their print production. Additionally, if customers have an immediate need, they can also effectively do it on their own through ‘always on’ step-by-step guided procedures virtually overlayed on the printers, enabling self-sufficiency.

“Our ambition is to be number one in the industry and HP’s comprehensive solutions, services, and flexible business models are helping us grow and meet our customers’ needs,” said Oscar Klassen, CEO, JawsTec. “We are relying on HP Multi Jet Fusion technology and HP professional services to improve our parts production from start to finish. The recent addition of HP xRServices allows HP’s experts to be at our side as we troubleshoot, maintain our machines, and optimize performance without stepping foot in our Idaho-based facility.”

JawsTec joins the growing number of HP partners and customers leveraging the 3D-as-a-Service (3DaaS) business model to more quickly scale by unlocking capital flexibility and improving business agility.

Automakers Continue to Drive Industry-Leading Advancement

The world’s automotive capital, Detroit, Michigan, has been a focal area for automakers leading the industry’s charge of advancement to realize the benefits of 3D printing. HP is working with dozens of automakers, suppliers, and production partners around the world to design and develop sustainable parts from prototyping to serial production.

General Motors: The company has produced a variety of final parts using Multi Jet Fusion including a recent example of using an innovative approach to create a spoiler closeout seal. Working with HP and GKN Forecast 3D, GM was able to speed up the drying time which accelerated the production schedule of full-sized SUVs, successfully creating and polishing the required 60,000 parts over the span of five weeks for use on approximately 30,000.

Stellantis: In a first-of-its kind collaboration, Stellantis, HP, Mäder and ERPRO worked together to used 3D printing technology to bring innovation to the automotive industry. Through this combined effort, PEUGEOT was able to reinvent car accessories including a sunglasses holder, a can holder and a phone/card holder.

Oregon State University (OSU): Building high performance racing capabilities, Oregon State University's Global Formula Racing team used HP Multi Jet Fusion to deliver a cooling jacket for its motors. OSU is also using HP Metal Jet for more rapid and agile product development, a vital component of competitive racing.

