Family-oriented programme fetes first winners with team Dubai in the winning seat and Umm Al Quwain as runners up

Dubai: Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, has launched a first-of-its-kind family-oriented employee engagement initiative – the Hotpack ‘Happy Fiesta’ project – to foster work-life balance, and to follow the footsteps of the UAE Government on happiness initiatives.

In a statement, Hotpack said the project which has debuted in the UAE is part of the Hotpack’s Mission 2030 roadmap, will be spread across the globe and the region where the company has its bases, benefiting nearly 3,500 employees.

“Hotpack believes that any sustainable business cannot ignore employee happiness and activities such as our ‘Happy Fiesta’ project, will go a long way in bringing a fun element to our workers and their families. The project has its inspiration from the UAE government and its happiness initiatives under the Ministry of Happiness. The last 27 years of our successful journey would not have been possible without the high level of employee loyalty Hotpack has, and the current programme is a celebration of our relationship with our family of workers across the world,” said Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director.

In the first edition of this annual programme, the finale of which was held in Dubai on March 27 2022, over 350 employees participated in cultural, knowledge and fine arts activates while 500 participated in sports items. Hotpack UAE teams were divided into Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah & Northern Emirates including Umm Al Quwain.

“The initiative aims to bring the hidden talents of our employees and their family members across various sports, arts and cultural competitions, and a series of workshops. It was a Hotpack family get together with the aim of nurturing and rewarding the talents of our employees outside their mandates at the workplace,” said Mr. Jebbar.

Team Dubai was adjudged as the winners of the `Hotpack Happy Fiesta Project’ 2022, while Umm Al Quwain were the runners up.

“The scope of this project is wide when we expand it to other centres, and we are confident that this will add value to our employee welfare activities across the business,” Mr. Jebbar said.

Across the world, Hotpack has 43 sales centres, 27 branches and 13 manufacturing plants, and the next stop of the programme will be across the GCC countries.

“We are a sustainable company and employees form a crucial element of this mission of ours. Their happiness is important as we continue to grow and expand with the help of their dedication and commitment to productivity,” Mr. Jebbar added.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which includes GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 30 standalone Retail centers across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

