Features contemporary design and competitive price with full five-year warranty

CAIRO, Egypt -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today the launch of MK Essentials I-Series, a new range of wiring devices, specially designed for customers in Egypt.

MK Essentials I-Series features a contemporary design at an affordable price. The new I-Series meets the requirements of consultants and contractors while also providing reliability and performance. The easy-to-install product will be available through a wide network of distributors in Egypt, offering installers across the country a solution for every budget.

“The launch of MK Essentials I-Series range is a safe, reliable and compliant product range designed specifically to meet the unique requirements of our customers in Egypt,” said Umar Khan, general manager, electrical products, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

MK Essentials I-Series includes a comprehensive range of 63 core products, a broad choice of Italian and German standards sockets, 16AX-rated switches and other devices, available in both white and pearl finish, to meet the contemporary aesthetic required in residential, commercial and hospitality projects.

The new product range is competitively priced with a full five-year warranty. The MK Electric brand has more than 100 years of engineering expertise in wiring devices.

For more information, visit here.

-Ends-

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts: Media

Nemer Barakat

Four Communications

nemer.barakat@Fourcommunications.com