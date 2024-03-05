Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today that it will be the first gas detector manufacturer to join the ‘Made in Saudi’ initiative*, demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting localization and economic diversification in Saudi Arabia.

Honeywell will assemble and calibrate three different gas detection solutions locally at its Dammam site. The Honeywell BW™ Max XT II is a portable multi-gas detector that workers carry with them when entering hazardous areas to help detect gasses such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. In addition, the Honeywell BW™ MicroClip Series is one of the most popular portable gas detectors for industrial operations as it is lightweight, can detect multiple gasses and runs for an entire 12-hour shift. The XNX™ Universal Transmitter provides real-time visibility and advanced diagnostics for devices in the field that monitor toxic gases.

Commenting on the announcement, Yiannis Bessiris, General Manager of Honeywell Industrial Automation for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa said, “With a long-standing presence in the region and a deep understanding of its economic objectives, Honeywell supports the Kingdom’s goals of localization of world-class technology and talent. As a leader in digital transformation and worker safety across the Middle East, we are proud to be assembling ‘Made in Saudi’ technologies and will continue to help shape the future of the Kingdom.”

Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) in collaboration with Honeywell have worked together on identifying suitable opportunities in the market which align with the company’s broad profile.

MISA Deputy Minister Saleh Al-Khabti said, “We are excited about the scale of the opportunities for companies like Honeywell in Saudi Arabia. Our domestic market is the largest and fastest growing in the region and we are strategically located with access to regional and international markets. Through the National Industrial Strategy, the Kingdom is aiming to quadruple the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from $88 billion to $377 billion by 2035. With a growing number of high-quality investors like Honeywell we are well on our way to growing and developing strategic value chains in Saudi Arabia and deepening our base of skills, talent and technology”.

*‘Made in Saudi’ is a National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) initiative, led by the Saudi Export Development Authority (“Saudi Exports”), that aims to strengthen KSA businesses by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products. The initiative also aims to help KSA companies increase their exports to priority markets.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world’s toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

For more information on MISA, please visit the website or connect with #MISA on Twitter @MISA and LinkedIn.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

