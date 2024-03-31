Dubai, UAE - Homes 4 Life Real Estate is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of securing the second position in the Top Sales Performance category at the esteemed Danube Properties Annual Broker Awards 2023. The highly anticipated event unfolded amidst an aura of opulence and prestige at the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai, on March 29, 2024. This recognition underscores Homes 4 Life Real Estate's unwavering dedication and exceptional performance in the dynamic real estate market of Dubai.

The gala affair was graced by industry luminaries, distinguished guests, and top executives, including Mr. Rizwan Sajan, the esteemed Chairman of both Danube Properties and Danube Group, and Mr. Syed Husain, the Head of Sales at Danube Properties. Their presence added a significant touch of honor to the occasion as they personally bestowed the prestigious award upon Homes 4 Life Real Estate. This accolade serves as a testament to the relentless efforts and exemplary professionalism demonstrated by Homes 4 Life Real Estate's team in driving outstanding sales results and client satisfaction.

Danube Properties, renowned for its innovative approach to property development and steadfast commitment to excellence, played host to the Suhoor and Broker Awards ceremony. This grand gathering served as a fitting tribute to the top-performing sales brokerages, including Homes 4 Life Real Estate, whose remarkable achievements were celebrated with fervor and admiration. Moreover, the event provided an exclusive platform for Danube Properties to unveil its visionary plans for future developments, further underscoring the company's pioneering role in shaping the real estate landscape of Dubai.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Pulkkit Sharma, Business Partner at Homes 4 Life Real Estate, stated, "Danube's innovative payment plan strategy, combined with top-of-the-line quality development, has made properties accessible to many. We have witnessed a significant influx of local and international investors who, thanks to Danube Properties and especially Mr. Rizwan Sajan, have transitioned from aspiring property owners to enjoying lucrative returns."

Mr. Umesh Odhrani, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, emphasized the transformative role of companies like Danube in Dubai, stating, "Dubai is truly a city of dreams, and companies like Danube act as catalysts in turning thousands of dreams into reality by enabling individuals to own homes in Dubai. The high ratio of expats owning property in Dubai is a testament to the city's appeal. With Danube, investors and residents not only acquire one property but often expand their portfolios due to the exceptional value offered. It's no surprise that Danube's projects sell out within hours of launch, and we are grateful to have significantly contributed to their success."

Homes 4 Life Real Estate extends its heartfelt appreciation to Danube Properties for the recognition and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mohsin Ayub

Marketing Manager

Homes 4 Life Real Estate

mohsin@homes4life.ae