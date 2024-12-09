Cairo, Egypt: – Holcim Foundation is inviting all designers, architects and engineers in Egypt to take part in one of the world’s largest sustainable design competitions, the Holcim Foundation Awards, offering a chance to win a share of a global prize pool of USD 1 million. Hosted by the Swiss-based Holcim Foundation, this competition recognizes client-supported, late-stage design projects across all scales that demonstrate innovation in sustainability. This competition is open to entries until February 11, 2025 as this international competition provides a unique platform for Egyptian talent to showcase their work to the world.

Celebrating over 20 years, the Holcim Foundation Awards spotlight projects that blend sustainable design principles with economic, environmental, and community benefits. This year’s winners will be honored in an awards ceremony in Venice, Italy, on November 20, 2025, coinciding with the Biennale of Architecture. The competition is free to enter, making it accessible to a wide range of professionals, including client-supported projects in the detailed design phase. Projects already under construction can also qualify if they are not completed before the February 2025 entry deadline.

Laura Viscovich, Executive Director of the Holcim Foundation said “This competition is about more than recognizing exceptional work; it’s about inspiring a shift in building culture that our planet urgently needs. We’re proud to have influential architects, like Lina Ghotmeh for the Middle East and Africa region, supporting our mission to reward projects that offer a comprehensive response to today’s environmental and social challenges.”

For the 2025 Awards, five esteemed jury chairs from different regions will evaluate submissions based on sustainability, innovation, and positive community impact. The four winning projects from each region will advance sustainable practices and contribute to resilient and healthy communities.

Previous Winners and Inspiration for Egypt

Egypt has already showcased remarkable sustainable designs through projects initiated by organizations like the Benaa Foundation, which led the creation of an eco-friendly classroom in Ezbet Eshaq. Such initiatives, along with others that focus on social impact and environmental responsibility, underscore Egypt’s potential in sustainable construction. With the Holcim Foundation Awards open to both local and regional projects, Egyptian professionals are encouraged to bring their innovative work to this global stage, continuing the country’s momentum in sustainable and regenerative design.

How to Enter

Entries for the Holcim Foundation Awards are submitted via a web-based form that requires project descriptions, sustainability summaries, and technical documentation. All entries must be submitted in English to ensure international jury accessibility. The “Words with Winners” series on the Awards entry page provides insights from past winners, sharing their journey and showcasing innovative approaches in sustainable design.

The Holcim Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development is also reinforced by Lafarge Egypt, a member of the Holcim Group. Together, they are dedicated to promoting sustainable practices in Egypt and supporting transformative projects that contribute to a resilient future.

For further details on the competition and how to submit your project, visit the Holcim Foundation’s website - https://awards.holcimfoundation.org/home