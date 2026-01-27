Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Rowad Modern Engineering has announced the successful completion of the restoration and rehabilitation of the Red Sea Museum, in collaboration with First Gulf Company, under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Culture. Located at the heart of Jeddah’s historic waterfront, the museum houses rare exhibits that recount the rich stories of navigation, trade, and pilgrimage journeys across the Red Sea. The project forms part of an ambitious vision to position the museum as a national landmark celebrating the Kingdom’s maritime heritage and the historical significance of the Red Sea, while further strengthening Jeddah’s standing as a premier cultural destination.

Eng. Mohamed Mahlab, CEO of Rowad Modern Engineering, stated:

“The restoration of the museum is the outcome of an integrated strategic collaboration among several entities. It was driven by meticulous artistic planning and precise execution in line with the highest quality standards, reflecting the importance of preserving Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage. This project directly supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of cultural tourism and enhancing quality of life through the creation of sustainable heritage destinations.”

Eng. Maryam Youssef, Head of the Heritage Unit at First Gulf Company, commented:

“Working within a sensitive heritage environment required meticulous coordination and advanced implementation strategies to ensure the preservation of the site’s historical character while meeting modern performance and operational standards.”

Eng. Mohamed Fawzy, General Manager of the Rowad Modern Engineering branch in the Kingdom, added: “The success of the project was built on the seamless integration of engineering and architectural efforts, with a strict adherence to the original design details, resulting in a fully integrated destination that authentically reflects the true spirit of the place.”

Recognized as a regional leader in heritage restoration, with a proven track record in executing complex rehabilitation projects and enhancing structural integrity. In partnership with First Gulf Company, Rowad Modern Engineering implemented a comprehensive restoration and rehabilitation program that preserved the authenticity of this early 20th‑century heritage landmark while upgrading it to meet contemporary museum standards.

As part of the restoration scope, Rowad Modern Engineering also designed and constructed an annex building aligned with the museum’s functional, operational, and architectural requirements. This addition supported a disciplined, multi‑dimensional implementation approach aimed at preserving the essence of the original design while ensuring structural coherence across all components of the site. The company emphasized that the successful delivery of the project was made possible through a comprehensive partnership model involving all stakeholders, combining technical expertise with a shared commitment to the highest standards of heritage preservation and quality.

About Rowad Modern Engineering

Rowad Modern Engineering, a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Group, has over 25 years of experience in the Egyptian, regional, and African markets. The company has earned a reputation for successfully delivering large-scale, multidisciplinary, and complex projects across vital sectors such as green energy, heavy industries, infrastructure, ports, bridges, commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, and heritage sites.

Thanks to strategic alliances with major international companies and global and regional financial institutions, and a vision centered on innovation, excellence, and quality, ROWAD has expanded regionally in Iraq, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Libya, and several African countries. Notable projects include the Rabigh Power Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the “Tahya Misr 1” container terminal at Damietta Port, the Benban Solar Park in Aswan, the Olympic Sports Hall, and heritage restoration projects such as the Mohamed Ali Palace and the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah, as well as the rehabilitation of the Ministry of Culture headquarters in Diriyah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SAL and ELHaer projects in Riyadh, KSA.