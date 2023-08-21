Regional penetration in North Africa and LEVANT for regional business acceleration

Setting up of first global R&D centre in MEA Region, in Dubai

Upscaling the product-line by introducing smart home appliances

Dubai, UAE: Global electronics leader Hisense has revealed its plans to build on production capabilities and sales growth opportunities throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as it gears up for the opening of two new production facilities, new offices, and three new flagship stores across the Levant, GCC and North Africa. This will allow Hisense more flexibility when delivering its award-winning lineup of products from home entertainment and home appliance categories in market to customers, streamlining delivery times and increasing after-sales support offerings.

“Under our expansion strategy, Hisense has planned to develop new production facilities across North Africa and LEVANT region, as well as new flagship store in GCC, Saudi Arabia and LEVANT region, means we are even better placed than ever before to bring our high-performance display technologies and quality premium product offerings to more of our customers across the MENA region,” commented Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa.

Hisense is looking to build on its MENA growth trajectory, which has seen it emerge over the past decade as one of the most preferred brands of regional consumers.

“Our heavy investment in brand building through sponsorship of global sporting assets, including FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup and PSG Football Club, has accelerated our growth which is supported by our reputation for high-quality product delivery and accessibility,” added Ou.

Hisense’s regional growth has been elevated by the expansion of local offices in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Algeria, improving regionwide operations and a more robust partner network and relations strategy. This advancement has also brought the brand closer to its key markets, allowing Hisense to better cater for its end users and network partners. We also look forward to catering to local requirements in terms of products, lifestyle, environment and social that influence the customers consumption patterns and habits with a global R&D centre based in Dubai, that will be an innovation centre for Hisense to introduce new products and technology.

Strong H1 2023 sales results for the MENA region have also expanded the brand’s consumer reach and spurred the opening of new exclusive and partner-operated Hisense Care Hub service centres in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to upscale its after-service, parts, and product consultation offerings. It now plans to expand its exclusive customer care operation to the remainder of the GCC, Iraq and Algeria.

Hisense is also making huge inroads into the region’s B2B air-conditioner market with a growing reputation for product efficiency. Moreover, regional white goods revenue grew by 10.33 per cent wherein air conditioning displayed a subsequent increase of 20 per cent in 2023 as compared to 2022 YTD.

Hisense secured a major contract from Dubai-based property developer Nshama to supply 1092 ducted AC units and 364 wall-mounted AC units with a total capacity of 2430 tons for its Town Square townhouse community project. These ducted units are high energy efficient products with an EER range of 11.8 to 12.3 perfectly suitable for the townhouse project.

“We are on course for our best year yet in the region, and our MENA expansion strategy will be further enhanced by the introduction of new, award-winning smart and AI technology-led products,” added Ou.

To the existing smart home appliances of refrigerator line-up, Hisense plans to shortly bring in smart 5S laundry series and Smart Air conditioning that are wi-fi, voice and APP controlled into the region.

The company’s solid MEA performance closes a successful 12-month period that has also seen the manufacturer secure a slew of high-profile product awards, including the prestigious CES 2023 Innovation Award and EISA Award for ‘Best Product of the Year’ for its premium 4K Mini-LED ULED TV 65U8HQ, and the Tom's Guide Award 2023 for its 4K UST Triple-Laser Trichroma Projector 100L9H.

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as the reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup™, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

