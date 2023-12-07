Hilton announces the results of its Green Breakfast initiative - an industry leading pilot across 13 UAE hotels in partnership with Winnow and ne’ma, the UAE national food loss and waste initiative

The pilot project records a 62% reduction in food waste, serving as a blueprint for food waste management in the hospitality industry

Dubai, UAE – Hilton, in collaboration with Winnow and ne’ma, the United Arab Emirates National Food Loss and Waste initiative, announced the results of the ‘Green Breakfast’ pilot program which saw a 62% reduction in pre- and post-consumer food waste across breakfast operations in 13 UAE-based hotels across a four-month period. As a company founded on the belief that hospitality has the power to be a force for good, Hilton is committed to reducing waste across our global operations by implementing a food waste reduction program in every kitchen and taking active steps globally and within the UAE to reduce food waste across its portfolio of brands.

Hilton announced the results of the Green Breakfast pilot at a showcase at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, joined by Hilton’s Vice President, F&B Strategy and Development, Emma Banks, and Vice President, Global ESG, Jean Garris Hand, along with Hilton’s partners and program partners. Guests enjoyed a sustainable breakfast showcase followed by an insightful panel session on the significance of food waste and the impactful results of the pilot.

Khuloud Al Nuwais, Secretary General, ne’ma the National Food Loss and Waste initiative and Chief of Sustainability, Emirates Foundation,

Marc Zornes, Co-Founder and CEO, Winnow and;

Tarek Khoury, Regional Coordinator for Climate Change, UN Environment Programme – Regional office for West Asia

Building on the success of Hilton’s Green Ramadan campaign in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme, the pilot project kicked off in August 2023 with the installation of production and plate waste systems across 13 participating hotels, where baseline data was recorded and updated through November 2023.

The pilot saw a 62% reduction in pre- and post- consumer food waste – which would equate to serving more than 400,000 meals and preventing almost 726 tonnes of CO2e emissions across a year. Pre-consumer waste was reduced by more than 76%, and post-consumer waste was reduced by 55%. Most wasted items at breakfast included bread and pastry, white eggs, porridge, congee, sambar, shakshuka and baked beans.

Commenting on the pilot project, Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy & development, EMEA, Hilton, said, “We are pleased to share the results of the industry's first Green Breakfast initiative. Through this pilot project, we were able to learn and gather data on consumer behaviour so we can build awareness and take meaningful action scalable at hotels and across the industry. We hope this initiative will inspire the sector to source locally and reduce food waste.” In order to ensure seamless implementation, Winnow equipped teams with Artificial Intelligence measurement tools and held weekly coaching sessions to impact behavioral change among participating hotel team. Strategically placed behavioural nudges, designed by ne’ma, were also placed in the dining area encouraging guests to make more sustainable decisions. By regular reporting, Hilton was able to identify waste trends, contribute to the national food loss and waste trial, and support food waste reduction targets in the UAE through ne’ma. Hilton remains committed to prioritizing food waste reduction and will work towards the next phase of the pilot.

Participating hotels included Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Conrad Dubai, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, and DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay.

To learn more about Hilton’s ESG initiatives, visit www.esg.hilton.com.

