Dubai, UAE: In 2024, more than 30 Hilton properties across the Middle East, Türkiye and Malaysia will be participating in Green Ramadan. A regional initiative which aims to reduce food waste across key markets. The campaign aligns with Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, which target a 50% reduction in food waste sent to landfill.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is proud to be participating in the initiative and throughout Ramadan, Mowsem, the hotel’s all-day dining venue, will serve daily Iftar meals featuring locally sourced meat, fish and fresh vegetables, from local farms, thanks to its strong partnership with Fresh on the Table. In addition, the hotel will also promote plant-based dishes, restrict plastic use across operations, and partner with local food banks. At the same time, the hotel will implement Winnow’s AI technology, allowing for precise digital monitoring of waste throughout the holy month and collect essential data needed for forecasting future procurement which will also help minimise its long-term environmental impact.

The hotel is also committed to raising awareness and curiosity among guests of where their food has come from and where any waste will end up. Ramadan presents an opportunity for everyone to act and be part of the positive change and create more awareness. Food waste contributes significantly to global carbon emissions, with reports from UNEP indicating a 25% - 50% increase in food waste during religious and social festivities in the region. Mowsem restaurant at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah aims to inspire during this Ramadan period.

Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy & development, EMEA, Hilton, said, “As a global hospitality brand, Hilton has a responsibility to lead the industry in the pursuit of sustainable solutions. We are delighted to embrace the holy month of Ramadan with the re-introduction of the Green Ramadan initiative. Our partner, Winnow, will as ever play a crucial role in this digital-first approach by collecting food waste data and using it to inform our local procurement requirements while working closely with UNEP West Asia’s ongoing ‘Recipe of Change’ Sustainable Ramadan campaign aimed at reducing food waste across the value chain”.

“We hope that Hilton’s Green Ramadan initiative will set the standard for years to come by encouraging local food sourcing and reducing food waste,” said Banks.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah invites guests to join in this impactful initiative, encouraging mindful consumption and sustainability practices during the holy month of Ramadan.