MANAMA, Bahrain - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the opening of Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences, introducing a new era of residential-style living and world-class hospitality in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Ideally located in the heart of Manama’s Al Seef District, this new property blends the comforts of home with the sophistication of Hilton hospitality.

From left, General Manager Hassan El Wahidi, Owner, Mahmood Mohamed Faqeeh, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, OWNCO Bayan Mahmood Faqeeh

Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, officially inaugurated the property. The opening marks a new milestone in Bahrain’s luxury hospitality scene.

Mr. Mahmood Mohamed Faqeeh, the owner of the hotel, highlighted the project’s strategic importance and expressed pride in bringing a flagship premier living property to the Kingdom.

With 594 elegantly designed studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites, and penthouses, Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences offers a fully equipped kitchen in each room and modern amenities, creating the perfect home-away-from-home experience for extended stays, families, and long-term guests. With most rooms boasting sweeping views of the Bahrain skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

Suite with Bahrain’s Skyline view

Perfectly positioned adjacent to Bahrain City Centre Mall and within close reach of pristine beaches, the hotel is less than five kilometers from Bahrain Financial Harbour, The Avenues Mall, and Bahrain Exhibition Centre. Just 17 minutes from Bahrain International Airport, the property is ideally suited to both business and leisure travellers.

The Collective Restaurant & Cafe

Dining is an integral part of the Hilton Bahrain City Centre experience, featuring four unique venues. The Collective Café specialises in artisanal coffee, premium teas, elegant pastries, and afternoon tea service. The Collective restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine, crafted using locally sourced ingredients, along with artisanal breakfast options. Super Bass introduces a fun, all-American burger concept to Manama, while the Pool Lounge provides a relaxed setting for light bites and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Super Bass Restaurant & Pool Lounge

The hotel’s 7th Floor sets a new benchmark for leisure and well-being in Bahrain. Overlooking Bahrain Bay, this elevated sanctuary brings together relaxation, recreation, and family-friendly experiences in one dynamic destination. Guests can stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, featuring both mixed and ladies-only spaces, or unwind at the spa with seven treatment rooms along with traditional Moroccan hammams. Families can enjoy indoor, outdoor, and dedicated children’s pools, while younger guests benefit from engaging activities at the Kids and Teens Clubs. To complete the experience, Super Bass Restaurant & Pool Lounge serves gourmet comfort food, refreshing mocktails, and indulgent shakes in a lively, social atmosphere - making the 7th Floor a truly unique lifestyle hub in the Kingdom.

Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences also offers a flexible meeting room for up to 30 guests with ample natural light, and elegant venues for social gatherings, making it an ideal choice for conferences, business meetings, and private celebrations.

Penthouse’s Private Swimming Pool

At the helm of the opening is General Manager Hassan El Wahidi, a seasoned hotelier with over 35 years of international experience across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Commenting on the opening, Hassan El Wahidi said: “Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is a new lifestyle destination for the Kingdom. From our residential-style accommodation and world-class facilities to our unique 7th Floor experiences, we have designed every detail to combine the warmth of home with the sophistication of Hilton hospitality. It is an honour to lead this flagship opening, and I look forward to welcoming our guests to discover Bahrain in style.”

Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 25 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences or call T: +973 7775 0000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 235 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.