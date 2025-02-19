The vessel’s official commissioning at NAVDEX 2025 brought together ADSB and EDGE leadership alongside esteemed dignitaries

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has celebrated the commissioning of the ALTAF missile boat, the first-of-class of the FALAJ3 programme, into service.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition NAVDEX 2025 in the presence of H.H Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and Staff Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, joined by EDGE Group leadership, senior UAE Navy officials, and a distinguished delegation of dignitaries.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE and Chairman of ADSB, said: “The commissioning of the ‘ALTAF’, the first-of-class vessel of the prestigious FALAJ3 programme, is a proud moment for EDGE, ADSB, and the UAE’s defence industry. This achievement underscores our leadership in delivering sophisticated naval capabilities and reflects the nation’s ambition to be at the forefront of naval innovation. I congratulate the entire ADSB team for their dedication and engineering excellence in delivering a programme of this scale, setting a new benchmark for national shipbuilding and reinforcing the UAE’s sovereign capabilities.”

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “Delivering the first-of-class ‘ALTAF’ is a testament to ADSB’s ability to execute complex naval programmes with precision and efficiency. This vessel showcases the strength of our engineering, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to advancing the UAE’s shipbuilding industry. Successfully taking a project of this scale from design to commissioning reflects ADSB’s growing role as a regional leader in maritime defence. I commend our entire team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and contribution to enhancing the UAE’s sovereign naval capabilities.”

Designed and built entirely in the UAE, the 62-metre missile boat marks a key milestone in ADSB and EDGE’s vision of strengthening the nation’s sovereign naval capabilities.

