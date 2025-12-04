World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and HexClad Co-Founder & CEO Daniel Winer joined Dubai’s industry leaders and tastemakers at The Guild, DIFC, for an exclusive event on December 4th, celebrating the upcoming launch of the brand in the UAE market

The gathering showcased HexClad’s globally acclaimed hybrid cookware and its entry into one of the world’s most dynamic food destinations

Dubai, UAE: In a milestone moment for culinary enthusiasts in the UAE, HexClad, the pioneer in hybrid cookware, unveiled its premium range to the market at an exclusive preview event. Held at The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, on 4 December, the gathering signalled HexClad’s entry into the region as it connects with the UAE’s dynamic culinary and lifestyle community. The full range will become available in the UAE from mid-January 2026.

Founded in 2016 and designed in Los Angeles, HexClad has been redefining modern cookware with its patented laser-etched hexagon technology, bringing together the strength of stainless steel with the ease of a nonstick surface. Backed by a lifetime warranty and trusted by chefs and home cooks alike, HexClad’s arrival in Dubai marks an exciting next chapter as we introduce our signature innovation and performance-driven design to the GCC.

The guests in attendance at the recent Dubai event enjoyed an immersive culinary experience crafted by acclaimed chef Tom Arnel, who prepared bespoke dishes that demonstrated the versatility, heat performance, and precision of HexClad cookware in a live setting. With Hexclad pans perfectly designed for searing, sautéing, refined finishing techniques, and everything in between, the menu highlighted how the cookware’s hybrid design delivers consistent results in the hands of professionals and passionate home chefs alike.

The afternoon brought together hospitality leaders, media, influencers, restaurateurs, and industry decision-makers for an exclusive first look at the brand’s flagship products. With both Gordon Ramsay and Danny Winer in attendance, the event showcased the innovation and excellence that have shaped HexClad’s global reputation. Their live interactions, commentary, and engagement with the community added a distinctive energy to the gathering, elevating the culinary experience.

“Our introduction to the UAE has been years in the making, and Dubai is the perfect place to start this journey,” said Daniel Winer, Co-Founder & CEO of HexClad. “The passion for food, the appetite for innovation, and the sophistication of the region’s culinary scene align seamlessly with what we stand for. Bringing HexClad to Dubai is the beginning of a long-term partnership with a community that values quality, craftsmanship, and tools that empower creativity in the kitchen.”

“Dubai’s food scene is world-class, and seeing HexClad arrive here feels like the perfect match,” said Gordon Ramsay. “I’ve cooked with HexClad for years because the cookware always deliver precision, durability, and absolute control. It’s incredible to introduce this cookware to a region that’s so passionate about excellence. I’m excited to see how chefs and home cooks across the UAE will be able to elevate their dishes with HexClad.”

The UAE continues to grow as one of the most influential culinary hubs globally, attracting award-winning chefs, ambitious restaurateurs, and a discerning community of home cooks. As demand rises for premium cookware that blends performance with design, the market presents a natural opportunity for HexClad’s chef-led innovation. The brand’s focus on quality, engineering, and real-world reliability aligns directly with consumer expectations across the region, making the UAE a key market for its next phase of international expansion.

HexClad’s Dubai event is just the start of a deeper regional engagement, with further activations, partnerships, and community-focused initiatives planned for 2025 and beyond. The brand’s entry into the UAE now gives people the tools that challenge convention and inspire confidence in every kitchen.

About Hexclad:

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand renowned for its innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles, HexClad designs and sells branded kitchenware products including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons and pioneering kitchen tools through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail relationships. Founded in 2016, HexClad disrupted the industry with its patented hybrid technology, combining stainless steel with non-stick, delivering exceptional performance, durability and ease of use. The company’s mission is to empower cooks of all levels with revolutionary products that break rules and challenge convention. This ethos has built a following of engaged brand loyalists worldwide. In 2023, HexClad was recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing brands in America. To learn more, visit www.hexclad.com.