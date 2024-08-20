Start-up accelerated under Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Innovation Accelerator programme

HealthStay.io awarded Best UAE Homegrown Business by MBRIF

Dubai, UAE – HealthStay.io, a member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Cohort 7 Accelerator, has launched its world-first artificial intelligence (AI) powered sales and booking management solution to revolutionise medical tourism in the UAE and beyond.

The white label solution – hosting a strategic partnership with Dubai Health Experience (DXH), part of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) – will act as the link between medical tourists and healthcare in Dubai, automating the entire process, enabling medical tourists to select their procedure and make all necessary bookings to facilitate their visit via the international patients section of a hospitals website.

Commenting on the launch, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector, Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Finance, and MBRIF representative, said: “We are pleased to support innovative initiatives that contribute to strengthening the UAE's position as a global centre of excellence. It always gives us great pride to see an innovation supported under our Innovation Accelerator programme succeed. The launch of HealthStay.io, which offers solutions to enhance the medical tourism experience in our country, highlights the importance of such programmes and underscores the invaluable contribution a customised accelerator can have on our innovation ecosystem, creating positive impact on our economy.”

HealthStay.io’s solution streamlines the many processes involved in medical tourism into a single automated system for patients, from selecting a practitioner to finalising flights, visas and accommodation bookings. For hospitals, with the use of HealthStay.io’s interconnected custom built CRM tool they now have a new automated system to acquire new customers, qualify leads and maximise efficiency throughout.

Sean Conaty, Co-founder & CEO, HealthStay.io said: “HealthStay is an exciting example of how AI can play a key role in advancing medical tourism in the UAE, enabling innovation to turn ambition into reality. With some 674,000 medical tourists visiting Dubai in 2022, and AED992 million paid by patients across the globe towards Dubai-based medical services, we believe there is tremendous potential in the industry and that our solution makes it quicker, easier and more efficient for all involved.”

The solution is endorsed by DXH and is currently concluding the process of becoming officially registered with DHA, ensuring compliance with local regulations and standards and affirming its credibility within the market. Registration with DHA enables DXH members to seamlessly integrate HealthStay’s cutting-edge AI-driven sales and booking solution into their operations, empowering medical facilities to automate booking systems for international clients across the globe.

Ruairi Tubrid, Co-founder & COO, HealthStay.io concluded: “We would like to thank DXH and DHA, for their unwavering support and shared vision of cementing Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in healthcare tourism. We also extend our gratitude to the MBRIF for giving us the opportunity to be incubated under the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator, enabling us to bring this solution to life.”

HealthStay recently graduated from the MBRIF Accelerator Cohort 7 and were awarded Best UAE Homegrown Business by distinguished investors at the event.

About HealthStay:

HealthStay.io is an AI SaaS sales and booking solution for medical tourism that provides a digital shop window to enable monetization of medical tourism, with a custom CRM that coordinates data management and maximizes efficiency.

For more information, please visit client.healthstay.io

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

