Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan: Our wise leadership always seeks to support and sponsor creatives in all fields.

Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is keen on supporting creativity and creators in all fields. This affirms the belief that progress, and prosperity are not complete without innovative ideas and creative visions. As such, the UAE always seeks to nurture talent in all fields.

This came after His Excellency honoured the 2023 ADMAF Awards winners in the fields of jewellery design, fine arts, performing arts, and sustainable design with educational partners L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, Gulf Capital, and Total Energies.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) proudly marked the awards ceremony to honour the winners of its 2023 awards, in partnership with L’ÉCOLE Middle East - School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, TotalEnergies, and Gulf Capital. The ceremony was held at the Majlis of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan. The prestigious event recognised exceptional achievements in various fields, showcasing the talent and innovation within the community.

The ADMAF Design Fund, in Partnership with L’ÉCOLE School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, recognises Badria Ali Saif Salim, a graduate of the University of Sharjah, for exemplary craftsmanship and creativity. Her winning masterpiece, ‘Al Iqd Al Bahir,’ stands as a symbol of the United Arab Emirates' rich heritage and cultural significance. Through intricate design and profound symbolism, Salim's work encapsulates the essence of the nation's journey and its enduring spirit.

The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award honours Sarra’a Abdulaziz Alshehhi, a graduate of Zayed University, for her film ‘A Small Dream.’ The work charts the dreams and struggles of its protagonist, Maitha, as she navigates the pursuit of her aspiration to swim in the sea.

Director Mohamed Juma Ali Al Darmaki has been awarded The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Creativity Award alongside his talented Sharjah Performing Arts Academy ensemble – Taha Amine Echchafi, Halima Issaoui, Karim Ennoury and Ons Aouididi – for their performance piece ‘Phobia,’ an immersive theatrical experience that takes audiences on a journey through self-discovery and resilience.

For their project ‘The Makeshift City,’ Sara AlMahmoud and Maryam AlQassim, students at the American University of Sharjah, received the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award. The award recognises their vision for Sharjah’s industrial areas, with a unique blend of informal solutions and creativity in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

H.E Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), said, “We greatly appreciate the pivotal role our partners play in our enduring collaboration, as we collectively strive to honour excellence, champion Emirati talents, and invest in youth. This commitment is exemplified through the Foundation’s annual awards, grants, and scholarship programmes, facilitating training at respected design and fashion institutes. These opportunities empower students, art graduates, and emerging talents to pursue professional growth across diverse specialised fields, thereby fostering the growth of the creative economy and cultural sectors within the country, in alignment with the environmentally conscious approach taken in 2023, the Year of Sustainability.”

In conclusion, she highlighted, “We celebrate the accomplishments of our talented Emirati youth hailing from the University of Sharjah, Zayed University, the American University of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy. Among them are Badria Abdu Salim, recipient of the jewellery design fund award in collaboration with the L’ÉCOLE Middle East - School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, Sara Abdulaziz Al Shuhhi, whose piece ‘Little Dream’ earned her the Visual Arts Award, Mohammed Juma Al Darmaki and the ‘Rehab’ team, recipients of the Creativity Award in partnership with Gulf Capital, and Sarah Ali Al Mahmoud and Maryam Hisham Al Qasim, winners of the Sustainable Design Award from Total for their project ‘The Temporary City’."

Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East said: “It is truly a delight to see our collaboration with ADMAF flourish, offering a distinguished platform for emerging artists to showcase and hone their talents. It perfectly embodies L'ÉCOLE’s dedication to nurturing artistic excellence and innovation in jewellery arts. We are deeply committed to cultivating creativity and passion, and it is exhilarating to observe each artist's unique journey unfold within this opportunity.”

Noura Alserkal, L’ÉCOLE Middle East Jewelry Instructor and winner of ADMAF Design Fund first edition 2019 added: “Being part of ADMAF's inaugural journey was transformative, opening new paths in my creative pursuit as it developed my career as an artist and jeweller. It is exciting to see new talents emerge, each pushing the boundaries of their craft and paving the way for future jewellery designers in the region. Hoping this serves as a catalyst to pursue their career and open doors to continuous success.”

Dr Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and CEO of Gulf Capital, commended the efforts of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation for their commitment to investing in youth and nurturing their creative talents. He extended his congratulations to the winners of the Creativity and Visual Arts Awards from Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) and Zayed University, stating, “We are pleased to continue our sustainable partnership in recognising and celebrating the excellence of individuals in the cultural and creative industries. Together, we strive to empower these sectors as vital contributors to the knowledge economy, a key pillar of development and prosperity that the UAE is dedicated to fostering.”

He concluded by saying, “The success of works such as ‘Little Dream’ and ‘Phobia’ underscores the pivotal roles of UAE universities and art colleges in cultivating a creative generation that benefits from the inspirational influence of visual and expressive arts, as well as performance arts. Their works reflect the dreams and aspirations of Arab youth for a brighter future for themselves and humanity.”

Samir Oumer President of TotalEnergies EP UAE and TotalEnergies Country Chair said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation in nurturing talents and encouraging emerging designers to contribute to UAE and global initiatives aimed at preserving the environment.”

He added: “We are committed to promoting environmentally friendly artistic and professional practices. Sara Ali Al Mahmoud and Maryam Hisham Al Qasim from the American University of Sharjah won the TotalEnergies Sustainable Design award for their project ‘The Temporary City’. This testifies to our collective efforts in the Year of Sustainability, reflecting our awareness of the imperative to enhance sustainability and address climate challenges.”

The awards ceremony was a momentous occasion, celebrating excellence across various domains and highlighting the diverse talents within the community. For more information about ADMAF and its initiatives, please visit www.admaf.org.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab World. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a cultural beacon.

About L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

Established in 2012 with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts aims to introduce the public to all aspects of jewelry culture. It is an initiation school, open to everyone – complete beginners as well as enlightened amateurs, collectors and those with a curiosity for the world of jewelry.

L’ÉCOLE offers courses in three major fields: the history of jewelry, the world of gemstones and the savoir-faire of jewelry-making techniques, taught by art historians, gemologists, jewelers and artisans. The classes are all practice-based and the students experiment with gestures, skills and tools, guided by their lecturers. It also offers other activities: exhibitions, books, videos, podcasts as well as in-person and online talks. Creative workshops were also created for children and teenagers.

L’ÉCOLE now has five permanent addresses: two in Paris, one in Hong Kong, one in Shanghai and one in Dubai.

Moreover, since its inception, L'ÉCOLE regularly travels abroad, in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East, for talks, exhibitions or traveling course programs that can last one to three weeks. L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts therefore contributes to the promotion and visibility of jewelry culture on an international scale.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com