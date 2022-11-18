DUBAI: H.E Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, officially opened Hotpack Global’s new AED 250 million manufacturing plant at the National Industries Park (NIP) today.

The new facility, spread over 500,000 sqft, is Hotpack Global’s largest plant and is a strategic expansion for the company, which is working on fulfilling its vision to be a global premier food packaging manufacturer by 2030.

Her Excellency said: [AAأا1] “Hotpack, which was established as a local company in 1995 and grew to be a major multinational, is one of the UAE’s key industrial success stories. This new facility reflects a growing trend among market leading companies to establish manufacturing and export bases here in the UAE. In line with the Make it in the Emirates initiative, Hotpack will leverage the country’s competitive advantages, including trade agreements and world-class logistics infrastructure, as well as programs to support advanced technology adoption.

“As a ministry, we are delighted to see a manufacturer actively implementing automation and 4IR solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. Through initiatives such as Industry 4.0 and the Technology Transformation Program, we are supporting industrial companies of all sizes on their digital transformations.”

She added: “The UAE’s national industrial strategy has enabled an attractive business environment that not only serves as a lynchpin in global supply chains, but also as a regional base for leading manufacturers across sectors such as F&B and packaging. We look forward to welcoming more manufacturers and supporting them on their growth journeys.”

During the opening ceremony, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, said: “This is a significant milestone in Hotpack’s growth story and as a UAE-based global leader in food packaging, we have set strategic targets to scale up our operations in phases. With our focus on unparalleled quality, safety, health, sustainability and environment consciousness, Hotpack is already a front runner in the global food packaging industry.”

The official delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology attending the opening ceremony included H.E Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary, H.E Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary and H.E Abdullah Alshamsi, Assistant Undersecretary, and Tariq AlHashmi, Head of Technology Development and Adoption. [AAأا2] Also in attendance were Mohammed Al Kamali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Industries and Exports, Abdelrahman Al Hosani, Director of Exporter Services, and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Senior Manager at Dubai Industries and Exports.

“The new purpose-built plant will manufacture high-performance, sustainable PET (polyethylene terephthalate) packaging products. The new plant premise will also function as a hub of Hotpack manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, and marketing. The facility will also function as Hotpack’s export hub and contribute to the UAE government’s focus on promoting local manufacturing with an eye on global market and competiveness as well as quality,” said Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack Global.

“The plant is automated and is enabled by cutting edge technology across functions like extrusion, thermoforming, and printing machines. High-level automation will also lead to reduced human intervention and thereby contribute to hygiene and efficiency,” said Mr. Anvar PB, Group Technical Director at Hotpack Global.

Hotpack Global was recently certified as a ‘verified exporter’ by Dubai Industries and Exports, the trade promotion entity of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The company has been on an expansion drive and recently opened its first manufacturing plant in Doha, Qatar to produce Hotpack paper products. Its e-commerce stores are spread across all GCC countries, while the company has sales centres in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Hotpack Global is the largest food packaging products manufacturer in the Middle East with over 3,500 products in its portfolio. This year was the company’s 27th anniversary and to date, Hotpack exports its products to over 100 countries around the world and has direct operations in 15 countries and serves 25,000 international and local brands with 3,500 employees.

-Ends-

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 14 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

For media queries, please contact

Rashmi Ravindran

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: rasheed@watermelonme.com