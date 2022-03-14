Discuss Role of Public-Private Partnership in Elevating Food Industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE: An official Ministry of Economy delegation led by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy, visited Agthia Group PJSC, a leading regional food and beverages company, to tour the Group’s Al Foah Dates factory in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit of the factory’s state-of-the-art facilities, His Excellency commended Agthia Group’s leadership on their continuous commitment to utilizing the latest technologies and implementing the best business and consumer safety practices in their effort to further enhance the food sector in the UAE economy.



Al Mari also highlighted the importance of bolstering integration between the public and private sectors to elevate the industry and support the UAE government in its drive towards economic agility and future-proofing, as set by the vision and direction of the Nation’s wise leadership.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, Minister of Economy stated: During the visit, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, said: "The food industries sector is one of the top economic priorities of the country, and a major driver of the national economic diversification, its competitiveness and productivity, and the development of national non-oil exports." H.E. added that the Agthia Group has earned a highly competitive reputation and has proven its efficiency in the local markets as well as in the foreign markets through a diversified product portfolio, especially the Al Foah Dates Factory, which played an important role in developing the national dates industry and enhancing the reputation and competitiveness of Emirati dates in foreign markets.



Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group said: “Being in the food business, we believe we have a big responsibility towards the UAE, its leadership, and its people. At Agthia, we believe in growing for the greater good, and that means that we will spare no effort to support our country’s economy and to work relentlessly to achieve the UAE’s global positioning as a world-class nation that is capable of competing in the global market.”



The Ministerial delegation and Agthia Group management also highlighted the importance of the dates industry given its historical and cultural importance for the UAE people. They also emphasized on the special attention given to it by the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his keenness on supporting and growing this sector into being amongst the best in the world.



Al Foah exports 90% of its dates to 45 countries across the world including the top ten global markets for dates, consisting of the UAE, India, Oman, Bangladesh, Morocco, Indonesia, Jordan, Sri Lanka and Somalia.



About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol “AGTHIA”. Through Senaat, Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.



The Company’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey and Jordan. Agthia offers a world class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey and the wider Middle East. More than 8,200 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing various products in categories such as: Consumer Business (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB); Proteins & Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

