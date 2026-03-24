The team more than doubled in size, strengthening capacity and regional presence

New local lines of business broaden regional capabilities and support the branch’s contribution to Group performance

Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global (HDI) has reported positive financial results for 2025, with profitable growth in both revenue and earnings. The main drivers were new business growth, disciplined underwriting, and inflation-related price adjustments. In its first full year of operation, HDI Global Dubai advanced rapidly, expanding its portfolio and strengthening its team, further solidifying the insurer’s growing footprint in the MENA market. HDI Global Dubai contributed to the positive overall result of the Germany based multi-national insurer belonging to the Talanx Group.

“2025 was our first full year of operation in Dubai, and it was very much a year of building strong foundations. We met our financial targets and established a solid reputation in a highly competitive market. HDI Global Dubai more than doubled the team in size and successfully launched Liability and Power as new local lines of business, significantly broadening our regional capabilities. Being in the final stages of adding Cyber further strengthens our portfolio in response to growing demand for specialised solutions. What made this progress possible was the exceptional commitment to the whole region by our Home Office and our colleagues in Singapore and Australia. This collective HDI effort enabled us to maintain momentum and position ourselves as a credible, long-term partner in the Middle East,” says Willem van Wyk, Managing Director HDI Global Dubai.

On a worldwide scale, HDI Global increased insurance revenue in the 2025 financial year by 5 percent after adjustment for currency effects (growth in EUR: 2 percent) to EUR 10.3 (10.0) billion. The growth resulted in particular from new business as well as inflation-related price adjustments in existing business. Large loss payments rose slightly to EUR 426 (402) million, but fell significantly short of the budgeted figure by EUR 125 million. The insurance service result remained stable at EUR 997 (1,004) million.

The combined ratio benefited from low frequency losses and, at 90.3 (90.0) percent, was within the expectation of less than 92 percent for the full year. The net insurance financial and investment result before currency effects rose due to a higher investment volume to EUR 102 (83) million. EBIT was lifted by 4 percent to EUR 732 (702) million, HDI Global’s contribution to Talanx Group net income grew by 10 percent to EUR 551 (501) million.

“As we move into 2026, the opportunities ahead are significant. The momentum in the Middle East, particularly in energy and power, provides a strong platform to accelerate growth, deepen broker and client relationships and further strengthen our market presence. Our ambition is clear: to become one of the top five players in the Dubai market within five years – not just through scale, but through technical excellence, disciplined underwriting, and responsiveness. Our new strategy Xcelerate29 gives us a clear roadmap to achieve this, reinforcing cycle management, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. As we expand, our focus remains on building a high quality portfolio and positioning HDI Global as a trusted Partner in Transformation for the region,” says van Wyk.

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Note: HDI Global is publishing financial key figures in accordance with the international financial reporting standards IFRS 17/9.

To find out more about the services of HDI Global Dubai, click here: https://www.hdi.global/en-ae/about-us/locations-contacts/asia-pacific- africa/united-arab-emirates/contacts/

To find out more about the latest Talanx results, click here: https://www.talanx.com/en/newsroom

About HDI Global

Corporate & Specialty lines insurer HDI Global (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle-market and corporate clients with bespoke insurance solutions. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the preferred Partner in Transformation, HDI Global leads roughly 5,300 International Programmes and offers its multinational clients compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global is comprised of all risk carriers that represent the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for decades. In 2025, more than 5,500 employees in this division generated approximately EUR 10.3 billion in gross insurance revenue (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has assigned the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+/stable (superior) rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX index.