Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate has scooped the inaugural “DXB Community Hero” title in the prestigious 9th annual Property Finder Awards held on 10 November at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa.

The highly anticipated awards ceremony recognised and honoured the best performers in the UAE's real estate sector by gathering 400 of the country's most distinguished agents and representing over 40 brokerage agencies and real estate developers.

The ‘Community Hero’ award honours those who give back to the community with the initiatives they have in place.

haus & haus was recognised for several CSR initiatives it has been involved in – including sponsoring the Ethiopian care centre, Shamida – an inspiring centre that aims to empower the most vulnerable women and children in the region.

Additionally, over the last few years the haus & haus team has volunteered to help cook, pack and distribute food to those in need during Ramadan. In 2022 alone, they delivered over 1,000 iftar meals to city labourers.

The company is also known for encouraging its employees to stay fit and get involved with the community they work in – earlier this year, it supported two employees who participated in an industry charity boxing event.

"We are humbled to have been given this award by Property Finder – it really matters to us that we not only achieve great things as a business but do our best to show appreciation and support for the incredible community we live and work in,” said James Perry, Managing Director, haus & haus Real Estate.

“While we are proud of this acknowledgment, we are aware there is even more we can do and are committed to growing and driving our community engagement in 2023."

-Ends-

About haus & haus Real Estate

Founded in 2013, haus & haus is a leading Dubai real estate agency with an established record of achievement and delivery in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, and Property Investments. With a large and rapidly expanding team of highly qualified property consultants and certified by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), haus & haus excels in terms of professionalism and industry expertise, helping thousands of customers to achieve their property dreams. A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is now featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its young new recruits.