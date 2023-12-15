Hatta Festival 2023 to take place in Wadi Hub and feature entertainment for all ages including carnival stalls, outdoor cinema, live performances, and more.

Hatta Resorts offers exclusive packages including a glamping experience, access to outdoor attractions, and food & drink: Family Explore and Hatta Escape



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hatta Festival 2023 is set to captivate hearts and minds from December 15, 2023, to January 2, 2024, as Wadi Hub transforms into a magical wonderland. An array of neon lights, fairy lights, candles, and enchanting decorations will create a whimsical atmosphere, offering a unique blend of adventure, luxury glamping, and unforgettable entertainment for guests of all ages.



As part of the festivities, breathtaking fireworks will illuminate the Hatta sky every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8pm, starting December 15, leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve spectacle at 11:59pm to welcome 2024. The nights will be ablaze with vibrant colours, creating a visual delight for attendees.



For those seeking a weekday escape, Hatta Resorts presents exclusive glamping offers. The Family Explore Package (starting from Dh999) and the Hatta Escape Package (starting from Dh1,599) provide a unique opportunity to immerse in the natural beauty of Hatta. Guests can enjoy early check-in, late check-out, hearty breakfast baskets, and a delectable BBQ dinner. The packages include exciting activities for all, from Archery and Axe Throwing to thrilling adventures like Zipline, Big Plunge, and Wall Climbing.



To add to the enchanting atmosphere, guests are invited to indulge in a BBQ and bonfire experience under the starry night at Hatta Resorts. It’s an opportunity to gather with friends and family for a cosy evening of delectable food and captivating stories.



Throughout the festival, the Hatta Resorts’ Wadi Hub will come alive with entertainment for all ages. Anooki creatures adorned with neon lights will be a central attraction, turning the venue into a dazzling wonderland. Enjoy live entertainment with Oud playing, Khaleeji and Middle Eastern singers, qanoun players, DJ sets, Arabic instruments sets, fire shows, LED lights shows, and performances by local Hatta groups and musicians.



The festival also features a stunning outdoor cinema, carnival stalls, and arcade games for added enjoyment, in addition to some of everyone’s favourite eateries including Home Bakery, Saddle, G.O.A.T. and other food trucks and cafes.



Hatta Festival runs from December 15, 2023, to January 2, 2024, with weekday timings from 4pm to 11pm and weekend timings from 12pm to 12am. The festival is open to all with free entry, while attractions are payable.



For more information, please visit http://visithatta.com/en.

For reservations, please call +971 4 820 5500 or e-mail hotelreservations@visithatta.ae.