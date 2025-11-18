The collaboration combines regional expertise and national leadership to deliver a new model for modern urban living

The project aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Housing Program, which aims to increase home ownership with NHC

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hassan Allam Holding and Tilal Real Estate alliance have announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the National Housing Company (NHC) during Cityscape Saudi Arabia 2025 to develop their first mixed-use project in Riyadh’s Khozam District.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency, Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, Amr Allam, CO-CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, Mohamed Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties, Sherif Sadek, CEO of Grova Developments, Mohamed Albuty, CEO of NHC, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Bassam, CEO of Tilal Real Estate, and Abdullah AlOthman, Chairman of Tilal Real Estate

The project will be delivered through Hassan Allam Holding’s development arm, Grova Developments, which will draw on the Group’s long-standing experience delivering some of the region’s most transformative infrastructure projects. Grova was established to channel the Group’s capabilities into shaping exceptional real estate, hospitality, and cultural destinations that set new benchmarks for design, experience, and long-term value.

In turn, Tilal Real Estate, one of the Kingdom’s largest real estate companies, will serve as the primary local partner to Hassan Allam Holding in the development and execution of this pioneering project.

As part of the Hassan Allam Group’s real estate expertise, Hassan Allam Properties (HAP) brings proven capabilities, shaped by a community-centric vision and a commitment to individuality. Over the years, HAP has carved an enviable niche as an exclusive boutique developer with a diverse portfolio of premium residential communities, mixed-use destinations, and refined vacation homes designed for families seeking distinctive experiences and private seaside retreats across Egypt’s most sought-after locations.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said: “This milestone reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia's dynamic real estate sector and our commitment to long-term investment in the Kingdom. For decades, we have delivered landmark projects that connect people, infrastructure, and opportunity. Through this partnership with NHC, we are bringing that legacy to Riyadh, building communities that combine sustainable design with lasting value for residents.”

Mohamed Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Properties, said: “Khozam represents a unique destination in Riyadh’s rapidly evolving landscape and illustrates the depth of opportunity emerging across the Kingdom. It is projects like these that reinforce our continued commitment to the Saudi market as it becomes one of the region’s most dynamic hubs for development.”

Sherif Sadek, CEO of Grova Developments, said: “The new project in Riyadh’s Khozam District reflects Grova’s commitment to creating contemporary and sustainable destinations that elevate urban living experiences and embody the standards of quality and excellence established by Hassan Allam Holding. Through this development, we aim to contribute to shaping Riyadh’s evolving urban landscape and enhancing quality of life in line with the city’s future aspirations.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Bassam, CEO of Tilal Real Estate, said: “Our alliance with Hassan Allam Holding and NHC represents a synergy between deep local insight and distinguished regional expertise. Tilal's strength lies in curating high-quality, large-scale projects that respond to Saudi families' evolving needs. Khozam will stand as a model of what can be achieved when national vision meets private-sector innovation, a vibrant, sustainable community built for the next generation.”

Mr. Mohamed Albuty, CEO of the National Housing Company, said: “This partnership advances NHC's strategy to attract foreign investment and transfer international expertise to the Saudi market, enhancing efficiency, diversifying offerings, and achieving top quality and sustainability standards. Through this agreement, we are opening new horizons for international investors to redefine real estate development and elevate the housing experience, aligned with our goal of developing vibrant urban destinations that enhance quality of life and drive economic growth.”

The planned community spans more than 228,000 m² with an investment value exceeding SAR 3.3 billion, contributing to the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Housing Program, which aims to increase homeownership to 70% by 2030 through public-private partnerships led by the NHC. The development aligns with Riyadh’s broader efforts to establish mixed-use, sustainable communities that enhance quality of life and social well-being.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Established in 1936, Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with over 90 years of experience operating across 10 countries. The group undertakes complex, large-scale projects in diverse sectors across engineering, construction, and infrastructure, including energy, water, industry, logistics, and petrochemicals. As the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, the group boasts a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the globally expanded group has a current backlog exceeding US$6 billion and is ranked 45th on Engineering News-Record’s list of the top 250 international contractors.

For more information about Hassan Allam Holding, please visit: www.hassanallam.com

About Tilal Real Estate

Tilal Real Estate is a Saudi developer committed to redefining the urban living experience through thoughtfully planned, high-quality communities. Since its founding, Tilal has focused on creating places that inspire connection, belonging, and a true sense of home. Backed by a strong network of leading business partners, the company combines financial strength with deep expertise to deliver residential and mixed-use projects that reflect modern lifestyles while preserving the Kingdom’s cultural identity.

Tilal’s vision is rooted in a human-centered approach to design and urban planning. Each project brings together residential, commercial, hospitality, and leisure components in a way that enhances quality of life and supports Saudi Vision 2030 objectives for sustainable growth and increased homeownership.

Through its housing portfolio of more than 4,000 units, including Tilal Homes Al Narjis, Al Fursan, Dammam, Al Mokaimen, and Qamra, alongside mixed-use destinations such as the Heart of Khobar, the company continues to build vibrant, sustainable places that shape the future of urban life across the Kingdom.

Tilal’s mission is to create enduring communities where families thrive and success stories are built for generations to come.

For more information about Tilal real estate, please visit: www.tilalre.com